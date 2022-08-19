Greater Vancouver Zoo's missing wolf Tempest is found safe, returned to pack

ALDERGROVE, B.C. — A wolf missing from a British Columbia zoo has been found safe and returned to its pack.

The Greater Vancouver Zoo says in a statement the discovery of the one-year-old female canine known as Tempest puts an end to a three-day search and rescue operation.

It says the wolf was found near the zoo but does not elaborate on the location nor on her condition.

Menita Prasad, the zoo's deputy general manager, said Thursday that nine wolves escaped after a perimeter fence and their enclosure were deliberately "compromised."

Workers and conservation officers began searching for the wolves after the escape was discovered Tuesday morning, while the RCMP is investigating the incident as a suspected case of unlawful entry and vandalism.

A three-year-old female wolf called Chia was found dead on a roadside, while all others have now been accounted for.

The zoo in Aldergrove, B.C., is scheduled to re-open Saturday.

"The public will now be able to see Tempest re-united with her family," the statement says.

"We are so grateful for this positive outcome for Tempest but are still processing the loss of Chia."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2022.

The Canadian Press