Blue Jays fire Charlie Montoyo, name bench coach John Schneider interim manager

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Toronto Blue Jays
    Toronto Blue Jays
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins believes his team has not played up to its potential, prompting him to fire Charlie Montoyo and deputize bench coach John Schneider as the interim manager on Wednesday.

Atkins made the move after a heavy two-week stretch that saw the Blue Jays win just two games in 11 starts.

Tragedy also struck the team when first-base coach Mark (Bud) Budzinski lost his 17-year-old daughter Julia to a fatal tubing accident on the James River in Richmond, Va., on July 2. Montoyo and others from the Blue Jays organization attended her funeral on Monday.

"It's out of respect for Charlie," Atkins said when asked about the curious timing of the managerial move. "Once you make the decision, regardless of circumstance, that's the best thing for the individual.

"We're just not playing to our potential. I see some small opportunities to help that, and this was one of them. I see a lot of individual things that are positive and some individual areas where we can improve."

Under the 56-year-old Montoyo, the Blue Jays are tied with the Seattle Mariners at 46-42 for the third and final American League wild-card spot. The Mariners pulled even with Toronto after a four-game sweep of the Blue Jays in Seattle last weekend.

Montoyo was the 13th manager in Blue Jays' history. Hired in October 2018, Toronto went 236-236 under Montoyo. Last season, they finished 91-71 but one game out of a wild-card spot.

In April, Montoyo was awarded a contract extension through the 2023 season. But starting pitching and middle-relief mess prevented the Blue Jays from performing as well as last year.

The Blue Jays defeated the Philadelphia Phillies at home 4-3 on Tuesday to snap a four-game losing streak. But they have dropped 18 of their last 28 outings.

"This is a collective setback," Atkins said.

"We're not disappointed in the individuals' effort. Actually, there's been so many good individual performances happening. But, we feel like we can play better as a team."

Atkins met with the players before their game against the Phillies on Wednesday. Schneider also met with the players individually.

Schneider, 42, spent six seasons as a catcher in the Blue Jays minor-league system. He was hired in 2008 as an organizational catching instructor and then managed at various levels, winning championships with the Vancouver Canadians in 2011, the Dunedin Blue Jays in 2017 and New Hampshire Fisher Cats in 2018.

He was promoted to Toronto in 2019 and became Montoyo's bench coach this spring.

At his press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Schneider said hadn't talked to Montoyo but planned to reach out before the game.

Schneider was on his way to have lunch with his wife and two sons at a Rogers Centre sports restaurant when Atkins phoned him.

"Over the course of a season, there's ups and downs, and I think this has been a weird time of the season," Schneider said. "You can say certain guys are underperforming. You can say certain coaches are underperforming.

"There are things we can all do better."

Schneider has 74 games remaining in the regular season to see if he can push the Blue Jays to do better. He has already managed many of the Blue Jays who have come up through the club's system and has been around the big team for four years.

"He's fun, he communicates, he knows the game," Toronto outfielder George Springer said. "He's a very energetic guy. He likes to have fun. There's never really a dull moment with him.

"Hopefully, who he is as a person will kind of ooze onto us as players and allow us to relax a little bit, have a little bit more fun and kind of enjoy the day.

"Us as players know things could be better. Things have to be better. We understand what we all can do. It hasn't really shown yet. I think that's the frustrating part.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2022.

Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays fire manager Charlie Montoyo

    The Toronto Blue Jays have fired manager Charlie Montoyo after a disappointing West Coast road trip where the team lost nine of 11 games. Montoyo will be replaced by bench coach John Schneider for the rest of the season.

  • Lucky 13: Berrios ties career high for strikeouts as Blue Jays top Phillies 4-3

    TORONTO — After a miserable 1-6 road trip, the Toronto Blue Jays kicked off a two-game interleague series with a much-needed 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. Jose Berrios tied a career-high with 13 strikeouts over six solid innings to help the Blue Jays end a four-game losing skid. "This win means a lot for us," Berrios said. "We had a tough road trip but we got that off-day (Monday) and we tried to turn that page. We came in today and (got) the win. We want to keep rolli

  • Cree hockey hopeful living a childhood dream with Habs invite

    It was Friday afternoon and Cree social media accounts started buzzing. Israel Mianscum, a young Cree hockey prospect from the community of Mistissini, Que., had been invited to a development camp with the Montreal Canadiens hockey team. "The whole Cree Nation is rooting for him … you see that through social media," said Israel's father, Louie Mianscum, adding the invite came less than an hour after the NHL entry draft wrapped up in Montreal on Friday afternoon. "He was always crazy about the Mo

  • Despite playoff position, Blue Jays fire manager Charlie Montoyo in surprising move

    Expected to compete for the AL East crown, the Blue Jays are 15.5 games behind the Yankees and lost eight of 10 entering Wednesday.

  • 'American Idol' finalist hired a bodyguard after Nicole Kidman pulled her aside at a restaurant and told her to 'invest in security'

    Season six's Melinda Doolittle said the "Nine Perfect Strangers" actress gave her safety advice after watching the singer get swarmed by fans.

  • ‘Jeopardy!’ fans confused by two odd final wagers

    Steve Clarke extended his win streak on Jeopardy!, Tuesday, but only after some very unexpected wagers were made during Final Jeopardy!. Heading into the final round with $20,000, Steve had exactly twice as much money as the second place contestant Ben Coller. Ben created a kerfuffle on Twitter after he wagered only $3,000 and correctly answered the clue. Viewers were baffled by the conservative wager, as one person tweeted, “Struggling to understand Ben's Final Jeopardy wager. Betting $3,000 serves no purpose for him. Could've won the game if he'd bet it all.” Indeed he could have won the game, as Steve had made a losing bid of $1 which fans also didn’t understand. One viewer tweeted, “I think we can all agree the 2nd place player not betting 10k in Jeopardy! was a terrible wager, but what about 1st place betting anything other than $0 … guaranteed 1st place tie and he risks it for $1 more in winnings at most. Terrible wagers on both sides.” Perhaps Steve was just hoping to avoid a potential tie? He admitted earlier in the show he’s non-confrontational. “We noticed that a stranger had just come into our backyard and was hitting golf balls around, and I'm so glad that my wife was at home, because she went out and told him to leave,” Steve said. “If she hadn't been there, I probably would have wound up offering him a glass of lemonade or something.”

  • Habs sign top pick Slafkovsky to entry-level deal, add depth in free agency

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens locked up first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky and beefed up their depth with one-year contracts as NHL free agency opened Wednesday. The Canadiens announced a three-year, entry-level contract with Slafkovsky, who they selected with the top pick at last week's 2022 NHL draft at Montreal's Bell Centre. The 18-year-old Slovak played in 38 games for TPS Turku in the Liiga in Finland last season, scoring five goals and adding five assists. He helped Slovakia win the

  • Doja Cat loses thousands of Instagram followers after Noah Schnapp TikTok controversy

    Doja Cat lost 200,000 followers on Instagram — but not as many on TikTok — after blasting 'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp for leaking their DMs.

  • SC father begins sad process of declaring son dead after shredder accident

    Alex Gordon has been missing since May 5 when he was working on a shredder at Industrial Recovery and Recycling in Greer.

  • Every Blue Jays manager in franchise history

    The Blue Jays have had some colourful characters leading the team over the years.

  • Elon Musk Says ‘It’s Time for Trump to Hang Up His Hat & Sail Into the Sunset’

    Musk also says it's 'not true' that he told Trump he voted for him

  • Ottawa Senators sign Claude Giroux to three-year, US$19.5 contract

    OTTAWA — Claude Giroux is heading north. The Ottawa Senators signed the forward to a reported three-year, US$19.5-contract as NHL free agency opened Wednesday. The move is another big one in the nation's capital as the team pivots out of its rebuild with a young core led by captain Brady Tkachuk, star defenceman Thomas Chabot and star winger Tim Stutzle. Giroux had spent his entire NHL career with the Philadelphia Flyers before being acquired by the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers at

  • I visit Disney parks monthly and just took my first Disney cruise. Here's why I think the high seas may be a more magical trip for 'Disney adults.'

    From the moment I set foot on the Disney Wish, I believed I was in a luxury resort, and that feeling goes miles above my other cruising experiences.

  • Roy Halladay Field, Toronto's 1st fully-accessible baseball diamond, opens in Scarborough

    Roy Halladay Field, Toronto's first fully-accessible baseball diamond, officially opened Wednesday, its name a fitting tribute to the late baseball legend known not only for his skill but for giving back to young people in the community. His wife Brandy said building a ballpark like the Scarborough facility was always a dream of theirs. "I'm just so so excited it's here in Toronto for all of these kids and adults to use for years to come," Brandy Halladay told reporters at the official ribbon-cu

  • The Top TSX Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

    If you have $5,000 just sitting there, I would highly recommend considering any of these three TSX stocks during this downturn. The post The Top TSX Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p