B.C. police issue Amber Alert for brother, sister after mother failed to return pair

KELOWNA, B.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued across all of British Columbia for an eight-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother after they failed to return from a vacation with their mother.

Surrey RCMP say Aurora Bolton and Joshuah Bolton were last seen in Krafty's Kitchen and Bar in Kelowna on June 30, and police are also looking for their mother, Verity Bolton, who is five feet two inches tall, with brown hair and eyes.

Police say Verity Bolton took the children on vacation on June 28 and were supposed to return the pair to their father, who has primary custody, on July 17.

The father notified police after his children did not arrive as scheduled and no one was able to make contact with any of the three people on the trip.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn says police are worried about the well-being of the children because of information collected by investigators, which leads officers to be "concerned for the mental health and wellness of Verity Bolton and her ability to care for the children."

The three are possibly travelling in a blue Dodge D250 pickup with licence plate number SJ2708, and originally may have made plans to camp near Kelowna before their booking was cancelled.

An Amber Alert is issued when police have "reasonable belief" that an abduction has taken place and that a victim is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Aurora is described as three feet 11 inches tall, with shoulder-length brown hair and eyes, while her older brother has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say that anyone spotting the vehicle or the suspect should not approach and should call 911.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2023.

The Canadian Press