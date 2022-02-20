Speedskater Weidemann named Canada's closing ceremony flag-bearer

BEIJING — Speedskater Isabelle Weidemann was named Canada's flag-bearer for the closing ceremonies of Beijing's Winter Olympics on Sunday.

The 26-year-old from Ottawa won a complete set of medals in Beijing.

Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais captured gold in team pursuit.

Weidemann also won silver in the 5,000 and bronze in the 3,000 metres.

“It’s such an honour to be carrying the Canadian flag in the closing ceremony," she said in a statement. "It’s just been a crazy end to such an unbelievable week. I’m so proud to be a member of this team."

Weidemann became the second Canadian long-track speedskater to win more than two medals at a single Winter Games.

Cindy Klassen won five medals in 2006.

“(Weidemann) not only had incredible performances on the ice, she was also an amazing teammate through her support and positive attitude before, during and after competition," Catriona le May Doan, Team Canada’s chef de mission, said in a statement.

"Not all the athletes are able to still be here on the ground to celebrate these successful 2022 Games, but I am confident that Isabelle represents our Canadian values and the qualities that all of Team Canada demonstrated on and off the field of play in Beijing.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2022.

The Canadian Press

