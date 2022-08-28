South Africa's Paula Reto holds off Nelly Korda of the U.S. to win CP Women's Open

OTTAWA — South Africa's Paula Reto has won the CP Women's Open.

Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win the Canadian women's golf championship.

That score lifted her over third round co-leaders Narin An and Hye-Jin Choi of South Korea.

Nelly Korda of the United States mounted a late charge but fell a shot short of forcing a playoff with Reto.

Reto fired a course-record 9-under 62 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club in Thursday's first round.

Hamilton's Alena Sharp was the low Canadian, tying for 17th at 10 under.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2022.

