Candidate wouldn't be welcome in UCP caucus over 'vile' trans-feces comparison: Smith

EDMONTON — United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith says a party candidate who compared transgender students in schools to feces in food wouldn't sit in her caucus if elected on May 29.

Smith says Jennifer Johnson used offence language and made a vile analogy.

Johnson has apologized for the remarks, saying she's embarrassed that she caused hurt.

Johnson has said if she is elected in Lacombe-Ponoka that she would seek advice on how to best communicate her views on these issues moving forward.

Smith is encouraging Johnson to meet with parents, students, teachers and members of the LGBTQ community to learn, grow and inform herself.

Smith, at a candidates debate in her constituency of Brooks-Medicine Hat on Wednesday, said it's time to depoliticize LGBTQ issues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2023.

The Canadian Press