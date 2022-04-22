Seven youths charged in death of teen stabbed outside Edmonton high school

·1 min read

EDMONTON — Police in Edmonton have charged seven youths with second-degree murder in the death of a teen who was assaulted outside a high school earlier this month.

The teen was stabbed in the chest and died a week later in hospital.

Police say the 16-year-old victim and the suspects knew each other and they believe his death was an escalation of violence between two rival groups.

The youths who have been charged are between the ages of 14 and 17.

One of them, a 17-year-old girl, is also charged with obstruction.

Six of the youths were initially charged with attempted murder and were arrested following the assault on April 8 and a warrant on the same charge was issued for the seventh youth.

Their charges were all upgraded after the victim died on April 15 and an autopsy was completed on Wednesday.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Price hike for kids' day camps too much for one Halifax mother

    A Halifax-area parent says she won't be sending her six-year-old to summer camp this year because of a price hike, but the municipality says the new fees are simply all-inclusive. Since 2011, Halifax Regional Municipality day camps have cost between $95 and $125 per week, but that price has increased to $200 per week for all camps this year. Charlotte Peladeau has three sons: a six-year-old and two 19-year-olds. She sent her older kids to camp when they were school-aged and appreciated the affor

  • It's official! This is the hottest rock ever recorded on Earth

    The findings could help researchers better pinpoint the locations of other hot rocks.

  • Quebec man pleads guilty in February 2020 killing of teen girl, sentenced to life

    SAINT-JÉRÔME, Que. — A Quebec man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to the February 2020 murder of 13-year-old Océane Boyer. François Sénécal was sentenced after entering a plea on a reduced charge of second-degree murder at the courthouse in St-Jérôme, Que., as the victim's family packed the courtroom. He was arrested and initially charged with first-degree murder in the days after the 13-year-old girl’s body was found on Feb. 26, 2020, by the side of a public road

  • Three Canadian companies win $1-million awards each for carbon removal technology

    VANCOUVER — Three Canadian companies with carbon capture technologies have won $1 million each from entrepreneur Elon Musk's foundation. The University of British Columbia says in a news release that its spinoff company Carbin Minerals has been awarded a so-called XPrize for technology that removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Carbin Minerals co-founder Bethany Ladd says they've developed research to speed up the regular process of rocks absorbing greenhouse gas from thousands of years to

  • City of Ottawa reclaims some of the $558,000 stolen in fraud scam

    OTTAWA — The City of Ottawa says it will reclaim at least some of the funds that were stolen after the local Salvation Army homeless shelter was targeted by fraudsters. Last week, city treasurer Wendy Stephanson announced the city had been defrauded out of $558,000 after staff noticed an irregularity related to a payment made to a partner agency. In a memo to councillors, Stephanson now says that partner agency is the Salvation Army Ottawa Booth Centre, a local homeless shelter that was the vict

  • Montrealers pay tribute to Habs great Guy Lafleur as Quebec offers state funeral

    MONTREAL — Hockey fans in Montreal gathered Friday near the Bell Centre to pay tribute to Guy Lafleur, who was described as a player who represented Quebec with grace on and off the ice. Bouquets of flowers, notes and a pair of hockey gloves were placed at the base of the Lafleur statue located outside the Montreal Canadiens' arena, as a steady trickle of fans stopped by to pay their respects following the announcement of his death at age 70. Dominique Vinson, 64, said the flashy star with the s

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Hockey world grieves Guy Lafleur's passing, celebrates his legacy

    Guy Lafleur racing down the right side, his trademark mane trailing behind him, before he struck one of his signature thunderclap slapshots is an image that's been burned into the memories of hockey fans around the world. Tributes poured in Friday from teammates, opponents and admirers after the Montreal Canadiens confirmed that the Habs legend had died at age 70, a week after the death of New York Islanders great Mike Bossy. "I can remember actually some of the first games I played against Guy,

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Key adjustments for Raptors in Game 3 vs. 76ers

    Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss adjustments the Toronto Raptors could make ahead of a crucial Game 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Malachi Flynn on playoff experience, guarding James Harden

    Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn discusses what is different about playoff basketball, advice he's received from Raptors vets and the challenges of guarding James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press