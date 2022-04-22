Seven youths charged in death of teen stabbed outside Edmonton high school

EDMONTON — Police in Edmonton have charged seven youths with second-degree murder in the death of a teen who was assaulted outside a high school earlier this month.

The teen was stabbed in the chest and died a week later in hospital.

Police say the 16-year-old victim and the suspects knew each other and they believe his death was an escalation of violence between two rival groups.

The youths who have been charged are between the ages of 14 and 17.

One of them, a 17-year-old girl, is also charged with obstruction.

Six of the youths were initially charged with attempted murder and were arrested following the assault on April 8 and a warrant on the same charge was issued for the seventh youth.

Their charges were all upgraded after the victim died on April 15 and an autopsy was completed on Wednesday.

The Canadian Press