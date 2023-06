CP NewsAlert: Search underway for sub missing near Titanic wreck off Newfoundland

HALIFAX — A search is underway off the coast of Newfoundland for a research submarine reported overdue on Sunday near the site of the Titanic wreck.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax says a Canadian military aircraft and a Canadian Coast Guard vessel are assisting the search effort, which is being led by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Canadian Press