Saskatchewan government tables school pronoun bill, invokes notwithstanding clause

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government has tabled legislation and the notwithstanding clause to prevent children under 16 from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent.

A judge granted an injunction at the end of September pausing the Saskatchewan Party government's pronoun policy.

Premier Scott Moe pledged the same day to recall the legislature early and invoke the notwithstanding clause.

The clause is a rarely used provision that allows governments to override certain Charter rights for up to five years.

Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill says he was pleased to table the Parents’ Bill of Rights Act.

He says parents should always be involved in important decisions involving their children.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press