Saskatchewan's new justice minister ready to take on Ottawa, defend resources

·3 min read

REGINA — Challenging federal legislation and cracking down on rural crime are top of mind for Saskatchewan's new justice minister and attorney general.

Bronwyn Eyre became the first woman appointed to the portfolio on Tuesday when Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe shuffled his cabinet.

"I love the law. I respect the law deeply and I will be a proud representative of this ministry," said Eyre, the former energy minister.

She said she plans to focus on constitutional talks as they relate to energy, resources and the environment.

Some federal legislation has hurt the province, Eyre said, specifically an act that allows Ottawa to consider the effects of new resource projects on a range of environmental and social issues, including climate change.

Eyre has called the legislation a "wrecking ball" on a province's right to explore and develop its own energy resources.

Earlier this month, Alberta’s top court gave its opinion that the law is unconstitutional, but the federal government plans to appeal. Saskatchewan had participated in the legal reference in support of its western neighbour.

"Should that move on to the Supreme Court of Canada, certainly we will be intervening in that action as well," Moe said Tuesday.

Saskatchewan is on the cusp of further investment and opportunity, Moe said, and he doesn't want to see that disrupted by Ottawa.

The province is experiencing a resource boom in potash, uranium and oil brought on by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and global supply chain issues.

"We are going to defend Saskatchewan interests and if that means we are going to have to use the Constitution to do it, we will," Moe said.

"(Eyre) certainly has the experience that we will need to ensure that we are defending that opportunity, legally, if necessary."

Eyre and Moe also have concerns over proposed federal legislation that could eliminate mandatory minimum penalties for firearms and drug offences. They said they will be looking at ways the province can respond should mandatory minimums be removed.

"Rural crime and public safety ... that's going to be a leading issue for me going into this role," Eyre said.

Moe once before appointed a woman to hold a political position for the first time. In his 2020 cabinet shuffle, he made Donna Harpauer deputy premier.

"(She's) someone that I lean on for experience, I lean on for guidance, whether it be in my personal life or in our professional life," Moe said. He expressed the same confidence in Eyre.

It's important to have women in powerful positions, he said, but added Harpauer and Eyre were appointed on merit alone.

"We need to work to become more diverse and more reflective of our province in the years and elections ahead, and that work is underway."

Eyre was one of five cabinet ministers to get a new portfolio.

Jim Reiter took over energy and resources, while Gordon Wyant was appointed to advanced education.

Gene Makowsky became the social services minister. Lori Carr is now responsible for SaskBuilds and Procurement, the Public Service Commission and the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.

Jeremy Cockrill became the minister of highways and will be responsible for the Water Security Agency, while Dana Skoropad is the new environment minister. They replaced Fred Bradshaw and Warren Kaeding, who are out of cabinet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2022.

Mickey Djuric, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Moe shuffles cabinet; Eyre first woman to hold Justice portfolio in Sask.

    Premier Scott Moe shuffled his 18-member cabinet today, with Bronwyn Eyre becoming the province's first female minister of Justice and attorney general. Eyre had previously been the Saskatchewan Energy minister, a position which will now be held by Jim Reiter. Eyre said ongoing disagreements with the federal government, such as the carbon tax, will be a priority. "We see that jurisdictional challenge between the federal and the provincial, constitutionally, certainly, as I say, in energy and res

  • Fire at Suffolk Downs under investigation

    A fire that tore through a section of Suffolk Downs in Boston is under investigation.

  • 'Euphoria' Star Booed On Stage For Sharing Thoughts In Viral Video: ‘I Think Amber Heard Is Hot’

    Dominic Fike shocked fans after admitting he fantasizes about being abused by the “Aquaman” actress.

  • France blames ticket fraud for Champions League final chaos

    PARIS (AP) — French authorities defended police on Monday for indiscriminately firing tear gas and pepper spray at Liverpool supporters at the Champions League final, while blaming industrial levels of fraud that saw 30,000 to 40,000 people try to enter the Stade de France with fake tickets or none at all. UEFA ordered an independent report that it said would “examine decision making, responsibility and behaviors of all entities involved in the final” and be made public. After a meeting into Sat

  • Passengers told Vueling flight took off ’empty’ because of delays at Gatwick

    A passenger described the decision to operate the flight without customers as ‘insane’.

  • Government failing disabled veterans with delays, long wait times: auditor general

    OTTAWA — The federal government is failing to keep its promise to care for veterans, Canada’s auditor general declared on Tuesday as she called for a real plan to ensure ill and injured ex-soldiers aren’t forced to wait months and years for the support they need. Karen Hogan’s scathing indictment came amid the tabling of a new report in Parliament that found disabled veterans continue to face unacceptably long wait times and delays in finding out whether they qualify for federal assistance and b

  • Damian Warner captures record 7th title at Hypo Meeting decathlon

    Canada's Damian Warner claimed a sixth-consecutive decathlon Hypo Meeting title on Sunday, extending his record-total to seven in Götzis, Austria. The 32-year-old London, Ont., native finished with 8,797 points overall to edge Grenada's Lindon Victor by 350 points for the win. Warner began Day 2 in second place, but a win in the 110-metre hurdles men's event – finishing in 13.48 seconds – put him into the lead at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold meet. A second-place finish in the di

  • Trois-Rivières, Que., is betting big on sports

    It's the third inning of the opening game of the new baseball season at Quillorama Stadium in Trois-Rivières and second baseman for the hometown Aigles, Joe Campagna, is at bat. He swings at an offering from pitcher Jared Cheek of Kentucky's Florence Y'alls and with a crack of the bat, the ball launches into a gap in the outfield. Montrealer Louis-Philippe Pelletier takes off from second base, rounds third and scores. The crowd rises to their feet and they cheer. As a reporter from Montreal, I c

  • Olympic decathlon champ Damian Warner in contention for another Hypo Meeting title

    Canada's Damian Warner is in the hunt for another decathlon Hypo Meeting title. The London, Ont., native trails Switzerland's Simon Ehammer by two points after the first day of competition on Saturday at Mösle Stadium in Götzis, Austria. Warner, the reigning Olympic decathlon champion, is trying to win the event for the sixth consecutive time and extend his record-total to seven. The 32-year-old is contesting in his first decathlon of the year at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold mee

  • In his first competition, Yellowknife kickboxer travels to hometown in India and returns with gold

    After a quick visit to his hometown in southern India, Gopi Rajkumar has returned to Yellowknife with a gold medal in kickboxing. After flying to a different continent — approximately 11,500 kilometres as the crow flies — the 38-year-old stayed for around a week before travelling that distance all over again. But he was there long enough to win the Tamil Nadu World Association of Kickboxing Organization (WAKO) Championship for the under 75 kilogram low kick amateur category. The championship hap

  • Pozuelo scores twice to help Toronto FC down Chicago, snap six-game winless streak

    TORONTO — Pain-free for the first time this season, Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo reminded Toronto FC fans on Saturday why he was MLS MVP in 2020. Pozuelo drew a penalty and then converted the 71st-minute spot kick to lift Toronto into a 2-2 tie with the Chicago Fire. Seven minutes later he scored a highlight-reel goal to give TFC a much-needed 3-2 victory. With the Chicago defence seemingly rooted to the spot, Pozuelo took a feed from Jayden Nelson and moved to the edge of the penalty box

  • Jays rally to trip Angels 6-5, win fourth straight

    LOS ANGELES — Matt Chapman hit a go-ahead two-run double during Toronto's three-run eighth inning and the Blue Jays rallied for the second straight night to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 6-5 on Saturday. Mike Trout homered and Matt Duffy tied a career high with four hits for the Angels, who have dropped four straight. Los Angeles trailed 6-4 going into the bottom of the ninth, but Brandon Marsh's RBI single with two outs scored Duffy to get them within a run. AL saves leader Jordan Romano walked

  • Stampeders roll over Lions 41-6 in CFL pre-season opener

    CALGARY — Five different players scored touchdowns to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a convincing 41-6 exhibition win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday at McMahon Stadium. Shawn Bane Jr. started things by running a punt back into B.C.’s end zone late in the second quarter. Dedrick Mills, Tommy Stevens and Rasheed Tucker had rushing scores in the second half, while Josiah Schakel had an interception return for a TD late in the contest. After entering the game late in the third quarter as Calgary’s

  • Cyclist dies in B.C.'s Central Okanagan a week before province-wide biking event

    A crash that killed a cyclist in B.C.'s Central Okanagan happened a week before the Go By Bike Week, an annual province-wide event that celebrates cycling as a form of commute. Kelowna RCMP said they responded Tuesday morning to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 97 at Parkinson Drive, in the northern part of the city near Ellison Lake, where a 70-year-old male cyclist was hit by a car and died at the scene. In an emailed statement to CBC News, Mounties said the man attempted to cross the high

  • Canada men handed lopsided loss by All Blacks during tough day at HSBC London Sevens

    LONDON — Canada had a rough day at the HSBC London Sevens, losing three straight games Saturday including a 40-14 thumping at the hands of New Zealand. The All Blacks wasted little time at Twickenham, leading 19-0 on three converted tries just four minutes into the game. It was one-way traffic in the first half with Canada pinned deep in its own territory the few times it had the ball. The Canadian men went into the break down 26-0. Earlier Saturday, Canada lost 19-14 to France and 26-5 to Austr

  • Finland defeats Canada in overtime 4-3 to win World Hockey Championship

    TAMPERE — Sakari Manninen scored in overtime to lift host Finland to a 4-3 win over Canada in a wild gold-medal game at the men’s World Hockey Championship on Sunday. Finland also got two goals from Mikael Granlund and another from Joel Armia. Dylan Cozens, Zach Whitecloud and Max Comtois scored for Canada, while Matt Barzal chipped in with three assists. The Finns held a 3-1 lead late in the third before the Canadians struck for two goals with their goaltender pulled. Whitecloud scored with 2:1

  • 'It saved days and days of work': Hay River hockey players praised for helping flood victims

    When Mitchell Touesnard returned to his flooded home in Hay River, N.W.T., he discovered a damaged basement that was going to turn into a big cleanup job. But with a supportive community like Hay River, the only tools he needed to get the job done were some Rusty Blades. The Hay River Rusty Blades Old Timers Hockey club stepped up to help victims whose homes were affected when the town of almost 4,000 people were ordered to evacuate in the middle of the night earlier this month. "It saved days a

  • Veteran receiver Banks picking up things quickly with Toronto Argonauts

    GUELPH, Ont. — Brandon Banks is a very fast learner. Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie has been very impressed with how quickly Banks has picked up the offence during training camp. Banks is in his first year with the Argonauts after eight seasons with the arch-rival Hamilton Tiger-Cats. "It's a complicated offence and it takes guys some time but Brandon picked it up Day 1," Dinwiddie said Tuesday. "Brandon has been pretty impressive, he's got that juice . . . I've been pretty pleased with Speed

  • West final boasts MacKinnon versus McDavid, 2 speedy teams

    DENVER (AP) — The headline act for the Western Conference final: Connor McDavid against Nathan MacKinnon. The show is about to get real good. This is a series sure to generate lots of end-to-end, fast-paced, goal-scoring entertainment as McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers meet MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche starting Tuesday night in Game 1. Led by two of the top players in hockey, the Oilers and Avalanche are the two highest scoring teams in the playoffs, both averaging more than four goals p

  • Johnny Gaudreau's free agency the burning off-season issue for the Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — The off-season for the Calgary Flames is starting earlier than they wanted, and the burning question heading into it is whether the team can retain its top player. Left-winger Johnny Gaudreau will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. There will be suitors for the 28-year-old coming off a career year of 40 goals and 75 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games. "Sit down with my agent this week sometime and figure out what's best for me and my family," Gaudreau said Sat