Saskatchewan premier apologizes after killer invited to throne speech

REGINA — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he is offering an "unequivocal apology" after legislature member Lyle Stewart invited a notorious killer to watch the government's speech from the throne last week.

Moe says the invitation being extended to Colin Thatcher was a terrible error in judgment.

An earlier statement from the Saskatchewan Party government says Moe has stripped Stewart of his legislative secretary duties effective immediately.

Stewart invited Thatcher to watch the speech last week.

Thatcher, who was an energy minister under former Conservative premier Grant Devine, was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in the death of his ex-wife in 1983.

Stewart has said the decision to invite Thatcher was a mistake.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 31, 2022.

The Canadian Press