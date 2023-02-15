'Not an easy decision': RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to retire next month

·1 min read

OTTAWA — RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says she has made the difficult decision to retire next month.

There has been speculation about Lucki's future as she approaches the end of her five-year term.

Her turbulent time as the top Mountie included the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history, the COVID-19 pandemic and protests that paralyzed downtown Ottawa and several border crossings early last year.

In April 2018, Lucki took over a police force that had become mired in internal dissension over long-standing issues of bullying and harassment.

In a statement released by the force Wednesday, Lucki said she is proud of the steps taken during her time as commissioner to modernize the RCMP through increased accountability and measures to address systemic racism.

Lucki said she knows this work will continue after her last day on March 17.

"This was not an easy decision as I love the RCMP and have loved being the 24th commissioner," she said in her statement.

"I am so incredibly proud to have had the opportunity to lead this historic organization and witness first hand the tremendous work being done each and every day by all employees from coast to coast to coast and internationally."

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino thanked Lucki for her partnership, dedication and years of service to the force.

From training new recruits to becoming the Mounties’ first permanent woman commissioner, she has dedicated her life to keeping Canadians safe, he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2023.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

