CP NewsAlert: Radar shows 2,000 areas of interest at Saskatchewan residential school

STAR BLANKET CREE NATION — The Star Blanket Cree Nation in Saskatchewan says ground-penetrating radar has discovered more than 2,000 areas of interest at the site of one of the longest-running residential schools in the country.

Project lead Sheldon Poitras says his team is looking at options, including DNA testing, to confirm what is there, but says they don't believe all are unmarked graves.

More coming.

The Canadian Press