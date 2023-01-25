CP NewsAlert: Quebec woman pleads guilty in mailing of poison to Trump

WASHINGTON — A Quebec woman accused of mailing poison to former president Donald Trump has pleaded guilty and agreed to a prison sentence of nearly 22 years.

Pascale Ferrier entered the plea today in United States District Court in Washington, D.C.

She also pleaded guilty to eight charges related to similar biological weapons offences committed in Texas.

Judge Dabney L. Friedrich still needs to agree to the sentence recommendation.

The Canadian Press