Person stabbed on Toronto transit bus in fourth case of transit violence in five days

Toronto police say a person has been stabbed on a public transit bus in the city's west end and is being taken to hospital.

Police did not have any details on the severity of the victim's injuries.

The stabbing is the fourth case of violence in five days on the city's transit system.

In recent days, a woman was stabbed on a streetcar, two uniformed TTC workers were assaulted on their way to work and a TTC driver was shot with a BB gun.

Earlier in the day, a person was arrested after allegedly chasing two TTC workers with a syringe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2023.

The Canadian Press