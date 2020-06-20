CP NewsAlert: O'Toole camp seeks police probe, accuses MacKay camp of theft

OTTAWA — Conservative leadership candidate Erin O'Toole's campaign says it has filed a formal complaint with police seeking an investigation of his rival Peter MacKay's organization.

In a release, O'Toole's campaign says the complaint involves the theft of confidential campaign and strategy data.

It says the O'Toole campaign's systems were hacked earlier this week.

The O'Toole campaign says details have been shared with RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and Toronto police.

MacKay's staff were not immediately available for comment.

The Canadian Press