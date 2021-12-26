Ontario reports more than 10,000 daily cases of COVID-19 for the first time

TORONTO — Public Health Ontario says the province has recorded more than 10,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 for the first time.

The 10,412 diagnoses surpass the previous record of 9,571, which was set Friday.

It's the third day in a row the province has broken its record for daily case counts.

Public Health Ontario is also reporting another four deaths linked to the virus.

Cases of COVID-19 have been surging in the province due to the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Experts have said the actual number of cases is likely far higher than those reported each day, because many public health units have reached their testing capacity.

Meanwhile, the race to provide COVID-19 vaccine boosters continues in Ontario, with some clinics open on Christmas Day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press