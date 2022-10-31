Ontario to pre-emptively legislate education workers staff back to work

·1 min read

TORONTO — Ontario's education minister says he intends to introduce legislation Monday to avert a looming support staff strike.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents about 55,000 education workers, announced earlier Sunday that it was giving the required five days' notice to start a full strike on Friday — they are in a legal strike position on Thursday.

Late in the day, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced that if CUPE refused to withdraw its intent to strike, he would be tabling legislation that would impose a contract, which he describes as more generous.

The government had been offering raises of two per cent a year for workers making less than $40,000 and 1.25 per cent for all others, but Lecce says the new deal would give 2.5-per-cent annual raises to workers making less than $43,000 and 1.5 per cent for all others.

CUPE has been seeking annual salary increases of 11.7 per cent as well as overtime at twice the regular pay rate, 30 minutes of paid prep time per day for educational assistants and ECEs, an increase in benefits and professional development for all workers.

Laura Walton, president of CUPE’s Ontario School Boards Council of Unions, says the legislation would take away the right to strike.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Christopher Dunn speaks on his wrongful conviction and fight for freedom

    On the morning of May 19, 1990, a 15-year-old boy named Recco Rodgers was fatally shot on the steps of a friend’s home in St. Louis, Missouri. Not far away, an 18-year-old boy named Christopher Dunn was at home, he said, speaking on the phone with a friend who had just had a baby and his family was in the same home watching a program on television. In the following days two kids from the neighborhood, 14 year-old DeMorris Stepp and 12-year-old Michael Davis, would testify under oath that Dunn was at the scene of the crime.

  • BoC's Macklem: No threat to independence of Canada's central bank - report

    The Bank of Canada (BoC) has hiked interest rates by 350-basis points in just seven months, one of its sharpest tightening campaigns ever, to try to force inflation back down to its 2% target from 6.9% in September. The combination of high interest rates and inflation has squeezed Canadian consumers and small businesses, prompting politicians, unions and even some economists to implore the central bank to slow its pace of tightening. "I do not have any concerns about the bank's independence being under threat," Macklem was quoted saying in an interview with The Canadian Press.

  • What's Your Fancy: Carolina Neves

    The Brazilian jewelry designer shares her favorite pieces from her collection and her go-to staples that she relies to look chic as a business owner and busy mother of three.

  • Hallmark Fans, 'Good Witch' Just Got a Heart-Pumping Update About a Season 8

    Hallmark's 'Good Witch' star James Denton revealed he's onboard for a renewal of the series. Here's the latest the network's said about the show's cancellation after season 7 in July 2021.

  • Russian Black Sea fleet repells alleged Ukrainian drone attack

    The Russian army accused Ukraine of a "massive" drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea on Saturday, claiming the UK helped in the strike that damaged a vessel. Sevastopol in Moscow-annexed Crimea, which has been targeted several times in recent months, serves as the headquarters for the fleet and is a logistical hub for operations in Ukraine.The Russian army claimed to have "destroyed" nine aerial drones and seven maritime ones, in the Saturday morning attack on the port.Moscow's forces a

  • Emergencies Act inquiry to hear from 'Freedom Convoy' protest organizers this week

    OTTAWA — It was a scene of chaos and confusion in the upper tiers of the police service and local government when a convoy of big rigs and protesters arrived in Ottawa to demand an end to pandemic restrictions last winter. That's the picture witnesses have painted over the first couple of weeks of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission, which is investigating the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act in February to bring an end to the weeks-long demonstration. The inquiry al

  • Cable Bridge Collapse Kills Dozens in Gujarat

    At least 60 people died and others were feared trapped after a pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed into a river in Morbi, a city in India’s Gujarat state, on Sunday, October 30, according Indian media reports.Around 400 people were on the bridge when cables snapped, according to Jignesh Mevani, a member of Gujarat’s legislative assembly.Multiple videos taken at the scene and shared online showed people hanging onto the submerged bridge as it lay partially submerged in the Machchhu River.This footage from Arjun Modhwadia, a senior member of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Gujarat state, shows the bridge’s broken cables hanging overhead and the collapsed bridge lying in the water below.Officials in Morbi district said at least 170 people were rescued by authorities.Chief Minister Patel said rescue operations were being carried out with help from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, and India’s armed forces. More than 30 ambulances, six boats, and seven fire engines were dispatched to the bridge, the Gujarat government said.According to the Times of India, the bridge, which first opened in 1879, had reopened to the public in recent days after six months of renovation work. Credit: Arjun Modhwadia/INC via Storyful

  • The Body Shop's iconic advent calendars are back — and they're worth hundreds

    The Body Shop released their 2022 advent calendars — and they include hundreds of dollars worth of skincare favourites.

  • Indonesia syrup deaths: Parents demand accountability as toll rises

    Distraught parents demand answers after at least 157 children died from acute kidney injury.

  • Trump Accuses Judge In Fraud Lawsuit Of 'Communist Takeover' Of His Company

    "I have no jury and no Civil Rights!" Trump complained about the $250 million suit.

  • A tropical depression is likely to form in the Caribbean. Here’s what the forecast says

    The chances of an area of low pressure turning into a tropical depression in the Caribbean Sea increased Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

  • Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden — accompanied by one of his granddaughters, a first-time voter — cast his midterm ballot on Saturday. In-person early voting in his home state of Delaware, where Biden regularly returns for weekends, began Friday. Democrats nationwide have encouraged voters to take advantage of early voting, either by mail-in ballots or at precincts where available to maximize turnout. Biden said he was feeling good about the midterms, which will decide control of Cong

  • Missing Miami Boy Jorge ‘Jojo’ Morales Found in Canada Two Months After Vanishing

    FBIA 6-year-old boy who was reported missing from Miami more than two months ago has been found in a city in Canada. Jorge “Jojo” Morales was discovered “in good health” and “safe and sound” Sunday in Moncton, New Brunswick, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed on Twitter. On October 30, 2022, the 6-year-old boy from Miami, Florida, who was reported missing to the Miami-Dade Police Department on August 27, 2022, has been located safe and sound in Moncton, N.B.— RCMP New Brunswick (

  • Zac Efron Posts Silly Photo of Himself at Only 7 Years Old (and His Hair Is *So* ’90s)

    While we're used to Zac Efron posting plenty of thirst traps on Instagram (and you won't find us complaining), the Greatest Showman star surprised us last week with a major throwback in honor of his 35th birthday. As Efron celebrated his big 3-5, the actor pulled out a photo that was taken when he was only 7 years old. “35, but still 7 at heart,” he wrote in the caption. “Thanks for all the bday love [white heart emoji].” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) In the

  • ‘Why do we keep doing this?’: Avatar fans complain amid reports of The Way of Water’s huge runtime

    ‘More like Avatar: The Way Too Long Movie,’ quipped one person

  • 'That's not a costume': bars banning Jeffrey Dahmer costumes Halloween weekend

    Some Milwaukee bars are banning Jeffery Dahmer Halloween costumes.

  • Was Hialeah beating of GOP canvasser a case of political violence? A timeline of events

    How did a brutal instance of street crime — with no mention of politics in the original police report — become a case of political violence decried by one of Florida’s most powerful politicians? The Miami Herald has put together a timeline.

  • Village is being ‘terrorised’ by a ‘dive-bombing’ jackdaw called Derek

    The bird reportedly attacked some kids while they were playing in their garden.

  • How the Raptors stymied Embiid, Harden en route to big win over 76ers

    The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the