Ontario to dissolve Region of Peel, government sources say

Senior Ontario government sources say the province will announce Thursday that it is dissolving the Region of Peel, which includes the municipalities of Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon.

Mississauga and Brampton are set to become independent cities, but the sources did not say what would happen with the smaller municipality of Caledon.

The sources weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

Peel Region is responsible for services such as paramedics, health programs and recycling in the three municipalities.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has been pushing for her city to become independent, saying it will save her municipality $1 billion over 10 years and make it more efficient.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark announced in November that he would appoint facilitators to assess six regional governments – including Peel Region – and look at the best mix of roles between upper-tier and lower-tier municipalities with an eye to expanding "strong mayor'' powers beyond Toronto and Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2023.

The Canadian Press