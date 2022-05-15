CP NewsAlert: Oilers down Kings 2-0, advance to second round of Stanley Cup playoffs
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers are through to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after beating the L.A. Kings 2-0 in Game 7.
Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, and Mike Smith stopped 28 shots for his second shutout of the series.
More coming.
The Canadian Press