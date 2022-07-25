Multiple shootings reported in Metro Vancouver city of Langley

LANGLEY, B.C. — RCMP report multiple shootings in the Metro Vancouver city of Langley.

Police say most of the scenes are in the downtown core of Langley and there is one report of a shooting in the neighbouring Langley Township.

Police say the victims involve transients.

At least one suspect has been identified, and police say they aren't sure if other people are involved.

RCMP describe the suspect as male, Caucasian, with dark hair. wearing brown coveralls with a blue and green camo shirt.

RCMP are asking people to stay away from the area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2022.

The Canadian Press