Montreal Alouettes select versatile Richards first overall in CFL draft

·6 min read

TORONTO — Tyrell Richards is a football player again.

The Montreal Alouettes selected the former Syracuse linebacker first overall in the CFL draft Tuesday night. The six-foot-three, 232-pound Richards, had a career-high 24 tackles (3.5 for a loss) and two sacks in eight games (three starts) for the Orange in 2020.

He didn't play in 2021 after he entered the transfer portal but wasn't able to move to another school due to not having enough transferable credits.

Richards attended the CFL combine in March and performed well, posting a 37-inch vertical jump, 19 reps in the 225-pound bench press and running the 40-yard dash in 4.60 seconds. He also impressed with his versatility, testing with defensive lineman and working out with defensive backs.

"Honestly, leading up to the combine it was kind of rough but after that day, I started feeling like a football player again," Richards said. "All of the preparation that went into that has increased and now that we're heading into camp, you'll get the best me."

Richards, of Brampton, Ont., spent 2021 training and coaching at Clarkson Secondary School, his former high school in Mississauga, Ont. Richards had 54 tackles (9.5 for a loss) and six sacks in 31 career games at Syracuse and admits there's pressure on him as the first overall pick.

"I feel like I know how to deal with myself in these situations, keeping my head on straight and not being worried about what anyone has to say,' Richards said. "I want to go out there and not shy away from anything.

"They (Alouettes) can expect some physicality."

Montreal secured the No. 1 pick before the draft in a trade with Edmonton. The Elks received the rights to Canadian offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell — a native of Red Deer, Alta., currently with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts — and the fourth overall selection.

Earlier on Tuesday, Montreal secured the ninth and 18th selections from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for Canadian defensive tackle Cameron Lawson and the 13th overall pick.

Montreal also had the top pick in the global draft and selected Nigerian-born defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan, who played with Richards at Syracuse. But Jonathan agreed to terms with the Buffalo Bills on Saturday after being bypassed in the NFL draft.

The Ottawa Redblacks took Zach Pelehos, an offensive lineman from the University of Ottawa, second overall. The six-foot-five, 296-pound Gananoque, Ont., native was an OUA first-team all-star last season and was the fastest offensive linemen over 40 yards at the combine.

"I'm very pleased to be able to stay in the city of Ottawa," Pelehos said "I know I'm going to bring the physicality each day.

"I know I'm going to get moved inside . . . to more of a guard-centre type. Coming into camp I'm going to work as hard as I possibly can, work to take over one of those spots . . . each day is going to be a grind."

At No. 3, the B.C. Lions looked to Saskatchewan defensive lineman Nathan Cherry. The six-foot-three, 245-pound Saskatoon native had 24 tackles (15 solo, eight for loss) and six sacks last season.

Cherry was surprised to be taken by B.C. so early.

"I had no idea that I was going No. 3 but I talked to B.C. (Tuesday morning) and I knew they were interested in me. When my first started ringing, I was like, 'OK, it's happening right now.' I thought there was a one-in-nine shot for every team but I'm excited to be going to B.C."

Edmonton followed by taking Coastal Carolina linebacker/defensive back Henoc Makonzo. The five-foot-11, 195-pound Lachine, Que., native had 71 tackles and three forced fumbles last season, earning All-Sun Belt honourable mention.

The Calgary Stampeders stayed local at No. 5, drafting Dinos receiver Jaylen Philpot. The five-foot-11, 193-pound native of Delta, B.C., whose father, Cory, was a former CFL running back, registered 43 catches for 799 yards and three touchdowns in six games, earning first team All-Canadian honours for a second straight year.

The Toronto Argonauts shored up their offensive line with St. Francis Xavier's Gregor MacKellar. The six-foot-five, 311-pound native of Timberlea, N.S., began his college career at Rice and is expected to bring a mean streak into the CFL.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders drafted Louisiana Tech receiver Samuel Emilus, a six-foot-one, 198-pound Montreal native. He had 17 catches for 257 yards and three TDs last season and has accepted a mini-camp offer from the Arizona Cardinals.

The Elks used their second opening-round pick on Waterloo Warriors quarterback Tre Ford. The Hec Crighton Trophy winner from Niagara Falls, Ont., had 1,465 passing yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for 667 yards and three TDs over six games last year.

The Elks' quarterback depth chart already includes veteran Nick Arbuckle, former Ohio State star T.J. Barrett and sophomore Taylor Cornelius, who made eight starts last year. The five-foot-11, 199-pound Ford becomes the highest quarterback taken since Edmonton selected Kansas State's Sheldon Paris seventh in 1980 but Ford has been invited to the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants mini camps.

Montreal rounded out the first round by taking Calgary receiver Tyson Philpot, Jaylen's twin brother. The five-foot-11, 189-pound Tyson Philpot had 41 catches for 746 yards and nine TDs last season and was named a first-team All-Canadian and Canada West's outstanding player.

Coincidentally, Montreal kicks off the regular season visiting Calgary on June 9.

Toronto got great value in the second round, taking Western defensive lineman Deionte Knight at No. 10 and Bryant running back Daniel Adeboboye five picks later. The six-foot-three, 278-pound Knight, of Ajax., Ont., was Canadian university football's top lineman last year while Adeboboye, a Toronto native, was a All-NEC First team player in the spring of 2021 after becoming the first Bryant running back to average over 100 yards per game since 2015.

B.C. selected Saskatchewan offensive lineman Noah Zerr with the third pick of the round, No. 12 overall. The six-foot-six, 305-pound Zerr, of Langenburg, Sask., was a first team All-Canadian and Canada West all-star in 2021 but has accepted an invitation to the New York Giants mini camp.

Then with the next pick, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers took Waterloo defensive back Tyrell Ford, Tre Ford's twin brother. The five-foot-10, 188-pound Tyrell Ford was the fastest player at the CFL combine, posting a 40-yard dash of 4.42 seconds. He was invited to the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets mini camps.

The Redblacks completed the second round selecting Penn State's Jesse Luketa, the CFL scouting bureau's second-ranked draft prospect. The six-foot-three, 247-pound Ottawa native spent his first three college seasons as a linebacker before adding defensive end to his repertoire last year. But Luketa was a seventh-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.

Alabama receiver John Metchie III, who was the draft's top-ranked prospect, went in the seventh round, No. 59 overall, to B.C. The Brampton, Ont., player was selected in the second round of the NFL draft by the Houston Texans.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2022.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • B.C. Lions select colourful defensive lineman Brauns in CFL global draft.

    TORONTO — He's back to his natural blond hair colour but Karlis Brauns expects to make a grand entrance when the B.C. Lions open training camp. B.C. took the free-spirited Latvian defensive lineman third overall in the CFL global draft Tuesday. In March, the six-foot-four, 270-pound Brauns turned heads by sporting pink hair at the CFL combine. The pink hair was absent Tuesday when Brauns spoke to reporters during a CFL zoom call. But he certainly could be donning another different colour by the

  • Former Syracuse linebacker Richards curious to see where he's picked in CFL draft

    Tyrell Richards is precariously close to realizing his childhood dream. Richards, of Brampton, Ont., fondly remembers a pro football career being on his radar as early as Grade 3. On Tuesday night, the former Syracuse linebacker is expected to hear his name called early in the '22 CFL draft. "It's definitely starting to hit me a bit more now that we're getting closer to that time," Richards said Monday. "I'm starting to get a little excited but at the same time, whatever happens, happens." Richa

  • Montreal Alouettes acquire first overall pick in 2022 CFL draft

    WINNIPEG — Danny Maciocia was busy leading up to the 2022 CFL draft. The Montreal Alouettes GM secured the first overall pick in the draft, slated for Tuesday night, from Edmonton. The Elks get the rights to Canadian offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell — a native of Red Deer, Alta., currently with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts — and the fourth overall selection. Earlier on Tuesday, Montreal got the ninth and 18th selections in the draft from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for Canadian defensive tackle

  • Liverpool survives scare, advances to Champions League final

    VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Liverpool rallied after an early scare to defeat Villarreal 3-2 and advance to its third Champions League final in five seasons on Tuesday. Villarreal looked on its way to another stunning upset after opening a two-goal lead in the first half to offset its 2-0 first-leg loss in England, but the modest Spanish club couldn’t keep up and Liverpool came from behind to advance 5-2 on aggregate. After Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin put Villarreal ahead by the 41st minute, Fa

  • Young woman who almost died of cancer gives birth following innovative treatment

    Sammy Gray received CAR-T cell therapy, which involves reprogramming a patient’s own immune system cells to fight cancer.

  • ‘The View’: Joy Behar Raises Alarm on Leaked Supreme Court Draft Overturning Abortion Rights: ‘I See Fascism Down the Line Here’

    Behar shared her worries the draft decision will lead to greater erosion of rights

  • Ohio primary election live updates: Vance wins Senate race; Ryan tops Democrats; DeWine, Whaley to face off in November

    Tim Ryan won the Democratic nomination while J.D. Vance, with Donald Trump's endorsement, leads a crowded GOP ticket.

  • Live updates | Ukrainians wait in Mexico City for US entry

    MEXICO CITY — Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees are camping out in Mexico City and waiting for the U.S. government to allow them into the country. About 500 evacuees were waiting Tuesday in large tents under a searing sun on a dusty field on the east side of Mexico’s sprawling capital. The camp has been open only a week and from 50 to 100 people are arriving every day. Some refugees have already been to the U.S. border in Tijuana where they were told they would no longer be admitted. Others arrived

  • Sask. RCMP officer remains suspended with pay after pleading guilty to 2 counts of impaired driving

    An RCMP officer who was charged with two separate counts of impaired driving within a 24-hour period has pleaded guilty, but remains a paid member of the police force. Const. Kevin Granrude, an officer with the Swift Current combined traffic services unit, entered guilty pleas to two counts of impaired driving at Regina Provincial Court on April 27. One count carried a fine of $1,200 with a surcharge of $360. The other resulted in a fine of $2,500 and a surcharge of $750. Granrude was also prohi

  • Umpire Chad Fairchild Pulls Surprisingly Classy Move Rarely Seen In Baseball

    A seemingly botched third-strike call produced the unusual moment between the ump and Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt.

  • Vancouver Canucks have June 1 deadline to re-sign coach Bruce Boudreau

    VANCOUVER — A 57-game sample size was not big enough for Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford to commit to a contract extension for head coach Bruce Boudreau. “We would be willing to have him back under the contract that he agreed to when he came here,” said Rutherford at the Canucks’ season-ending media availability on Tuesday. “That's certainly not to say that at the end of next year we wouldn't want him back if he continues to do the job he's doing. “I just feel as

  • Trump reacts to Georgia grand jury by insisting his call demanding officials ‘find’ 11,780 votes was ‘PERFECT’

    Democrat activists say Georgia is the state Trump was most worried about, ‘because this time, the ‘perfect calls’ are on tape’

  • Suspicious wildfires in North Okanagan could have been intentionally set, RCMP warn

    RCMP in British Columbia's North Okanagan say they are "incredibly concerned" that someone may be intentionally trying to spark wildfires. A statement from Vernon North Okanagan RCMP says officers are investigating "suspicious circumstances" surrounding two wildfires on Monday in the Westwold area, about 60 kilometres northwest of Vernon. Const. Chris Terleski says Mounties are actively investigating the incident. "After the destruction and devastation caused by wildfires last year, we appreciat

  • Both LeBron James and LaMelo Ball interested in Mark Jackson?

    LeBron James is known to have interest in Jackson for the Los Angeles Lakers' opening, as does LaMelo Ball with the Charlotte Hornets' vacancy, sources said. Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report What's the buzz on Twitter? Justin Kubatko @ ...

  • Star Trek: Strange New Worlds review: Neither strange nor new, but it does get fun

    Anson Mount leads a cheerful crew on weekly adventures throughout the cosmos.

  • What did Bill Belichick and the Patriots do in the draft? Go full Belichick, that's what

    Belichick has never cared about the chatter regarding his drafts or personnel decisions. But he needs to nail them if the Patriots want to spend the twilight of his coaching career in title contention again.

  • Leafs must build on statement game, Tampa will bite back

    The Maple Leafs sent a clear message to the rest of the NHL with their 5-0 rout of Tampa Bay in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff series but the defending champions are unlikely to be rolled over as easy in Game 2.

  • Should defending champ Phil Mickelson play at PGA Championship in light of controversy?

    Phil Mickelson won last year's PGA Championship at age 50, but there's no guarantee he'll be back in the aftermath of his controversial comments since then.

  • Blue Jays fan's viral act of kindness leaves young Yankees fan in tears

    What a touching moment at the Rogers Centre on Tuesday night.

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea