Megan Khang wins CPKC Women's Open in a playoff

VANCOUVER — Megan Khang is the CPKC Women's Open champion.

The American beat South Korea's Jin Young Ko in a one-hole playoff on Sunday.

It's the first LPGA Tour title of Khang's career.

Khang had a three-shot lead heading into the fourth round but had a 2-over day as Ko shot 3 under to force the playoff.

Ko double bogeyed the par-4 18th hole and Khang made par to win the only LPGA Tour event in Canada.

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., was the low Canadian, tying for 13th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2023.

The Canadian Press