'Shame on you': High school football coach gets 20 years for sex assaults on students

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA — A former Winnipeg high school football coach has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting nine students.

Kelsey McKay was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty last year to nine counts of sexual assault and two counts of luring.

The victims ranged in age from 12 to 18 when the assaults happened between 2003 and 2016.

Court was told McKay was considered a father figure to the boys and in some cases supplied them with alcohol and pornography.

Provincial court Judge Ray Wyant told McKay that the relationship between students and teachers is both special and enduring.

"You broke that sacred bond of trust," said Wyant.

"You took advantage of young, vulnerable children for your own self and your own selfish satisfaction.

"Shame on you, Mr. McKay. Shame on you."

McKay apologized in court in March and said he had betrayed the trust placed in him.

The Crown asked for a 25-year sentence while the defence sought just over 13 years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2024.

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press