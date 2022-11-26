Laval Rouge et Or win Vanier Cup with 30-24 victory over Saskatchewan Huskies

LONDON, Ont. — The Laval Rouge et Or are Vanier Cup champions.

They defeated the Saskatchewan Huskies 30-24 at Western Alumni Stadium.

Laval has won the Canadian university football championship a record 11 times.

It's the Rouge et Or's first title since 2018.

The Huskies also reached the final last year but fell to Western.

Saskatchewan was looking for its first championship since 1998.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2022.

The Canadian Press