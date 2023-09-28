Judge grants injunction over Saskatchewan's pronoun policy for schools

REGINA — A judge has granted an injunction to halt a Saskatchewan policy that requires parental consent when children under 16 want to go by different names and pronouns at school.

Court of King's Bench Justice Michael Megaw's decision on Thursday pauses the policy until a constitutional challenge can be heard in court.

"The protection of these youth surpasses that interest expressed by the government, pending a full and complete hearing into the constitutionality of this policy," Megaw wrote in his 56-page decision.

"I find this to be one of those clear cases where injunctive relief is necessary to attempt to prevent the irreparable harm referred to pending a full hearing of this matter on its merits."

Lawyers for UR Pride sought the injunction, arguing the policy could cause teachers to out or misgender children and that it violates the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Saskatchewan's child advocate Lisa Broda has also said it violates rights to gender identity and expression.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Premier Scott Moe's office said the Saskatchewan Party government is reviewing the judge's decision.

The spokesperson said the policy has "strong support of a majority of Saskatchewan people, in particular Saskatchewan parents."

Moe has said the province is considering all tools to keep the policy, including using the notwithstanding clause, a provision that allows governments to override certain Charter rights for up to five years.

"We are concerned about the uncertainty this ruling creates and are considering all options to remove that uncertainty and ensure this policy is implemented," the government spokesperson said.

The constitutional challenge is set to be heard in court in November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2023.

Jeremy Simes, The Canadian Press