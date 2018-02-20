CP NewsAlert: Ice dance darlings Virtue and Moir win second Olympic gold

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Canadian ice dance stars Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have won their second Olympic title.

In what was likely their final competitive performance, Virtue and Moir captured a gold medal at the Pyeongchang Games after scoring 122.40 points in Tuesday's free skate for a world-best combined score of 206.07.

Fans at the Gangneung Ice Arena roared during their steamy skate to music from "Moulin Rouge" and they were all smiles as they took what will likely be the final bows of their illustrious career.

France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron were second with a combined score of 205.28.

American siblings Alex and Maia Shibutani finished third with a combined score of 192.59.

Virtue and Moir also won gold at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

They settled for silver at the Sochi Games four years ago.

Virtue and Moir have said they will retire after Pyeongchang.

