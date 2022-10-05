Hockey Quebec has 'lost confidence' in Hockey Canada; withholding funds

·4 min read

MONTREAL — Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will not transfer funds to the national organization.

The provincial federation confirmed to The Canadian Press that its board of directors adopted a motion Tuesday night saying it does not believe Hockey Canada's current structure can change hockey culture. The resolution was first reported by La Presse.

Hockey Quebec has also decided to keep the portion of registration fees normally handed over to the national organization, which amounts to $3 per sign-up.

Hockey Canada continues to vigorously defend its leadership amid criticism over the handling of alleged sexual assaults and the way money was paid out in lawsuits.

The revelations include an admission by Hockey Canada that it drew on minor hockey registration fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims.

Hockey Quebec blamed the national federation for its handling of two of the most recent cases, which allegedly involve players from the 2003 and 2018 Canadian world junior teams.

Hockey Canada's interim chair Andrea Skinner and former chair Michael Brind'Amour appeared before MPs in Ottawa on Tuesday to testify about alleged sexual assaults in the sport and how money was paid out in lawsuits.

Skinner defended the national federation and said hockey shouldn't be made a "scapegoat'' for a toxic culture that exists elsewhere in society.

Hockey Canada has been under fire since May when it was revealed the organization settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by eight players from the 2018 junior men's hockey team at a June gala event in London, Ont., that year.

The allegation is the subject of three active investigations being conducted by London police, the National Hockey League and Hockey Canada.

Sports marketing expert Tom Mayenknecht said the national body's defensive posture has raised the level of difficulty for Hockey Canada to assert itself as worthy of both public and corporate trust.

"This is such a series of bad decisions and bad handling, in my view, that I'm not sure if Hockey Canada hasn't already crossed that line, again, given some of the public sentiment and even membership sentiment that I'm hearing at the grassroots level," Mayenknecht told The Canadian Press. "I'm not so sure that they can fully regain the trust without doing a lot more than they already have."

It was revealed in July that Hockey Canada paid out $7.6 million in nine settlements related to sexual assault and sexual abuse claims since 1989.

The figure didn't include this year's payout of an undisclosed sum to the London plaintiff, who had sued for more than $3.5 million. None of the allegations were tested in court.

Since Hockey Canada's settlement became public in the spring, Halifax police were asked to investigate an alleged sexual assault by members of the 2003 junior men's team.

Between June 22-29, the organization had its federal funding frozen, in addition to losing sponsorship money from a number of corporations.

In spite of calls for change in leadership, Brind'Amour stated that president and CEO Scott Smith has "the necessary qualities to do something positive for the organization." Skinner, meanwhile, stated that Hockey Canada could turn things around while maintaining its leadership group.

While acknowledging more needs to be done outside of new leadership, director and professor of Western University's school of kinesiology Laura Misener said Hockey Canada's reluctance to alter its organizational structure displays a lack of understanding for what's needed while attempting to shield the sport.

"I think there's two things going on there: one, there is a level of protectionism. Wanting to protect the sport that they believe in, that they really strongly, truly value that there is something important about protecting that sport. And so, I think that that's happening on one hand and why they want to stay in their positions," she said.

"Two, I think there's a real misunderstanding of what culture shifting (and) culture change requires. And so often leaders think that they can be part of that change and we hear that lingo, that rhetoric used often, 'Be part of the change,' without really understanding the meaning behind that requires them to give up their levels of power, their positions of power, and the culture and understanding that they have had for so long within the sport. So, I think that's part of what the secrecy is about. It's just an uncertainty of what the future will look like if they're not involved."

— With files from Frederic Daigle in Montreal and Abdulhamid Ibrahim in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • No way to enforce fire codes on First Nations, and new law would be costly: document

    OTTAWA — There is no way to enforce building or fire codes on First Nations and pursuing a legislative fix would require significant time and money, federal officials warn in an internal briefing document. But Blaine Wiggins, the senior director of the Indigenous Fire Marshals Service, said that enforcement gap has "catastrophic" consequences. House fires have long posed a major safety risk to those living on reserve, with several children dying in blazes that broke out in communities earlier th

  • Man pleads guilty to killing three, including mother and brother in Langley, B.C.

    VANCOUVER — The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says a man from Langley, B.C., has pleaded guilty to murdering three people in 2020, including his mother and brother. The homicide team says in a statement that Kia Ebrahimian pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday. Police were called to a Langley house fire on June 13, 2020, and found the bodies of the man's mother Tatiana Bazuar, his brother Befrin Ebrahimian and Francesco Zangrilli. The bod

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Blue Jays celebrate playoff berth with wild dance party, clubhouse cigarettes

    Suffice to say, it was a wild night for manager John Schneider, closer Jordan Romano and the rest of the playoff-bound Blue Jays.

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Browns star Garrett not playing vs Falcons after wreck

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett will not play in Sunday's game against Atlanta, giving the Browns star defensive end more time to recover from multiple injuries suffered when he crashed his Porsche earlier in the week. The All-Pro hurt his shoulder, biceps, had several cuts and bruises, and broke a blood vessel in his left eye when he lost control while speeding near his home. Garrett veered into a ditch, hit a fire hydrant and flipped his car several times on Monday after practice. The Browns li

  • AGCO establishes Oct. 31 deadline for sports-betting operators

    TORONTO — Sports betting in Ontario will see some definitive changes by month's end. On Tuesday, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario announced it has set Oct. 31 as the deadline for illegal sports-betting platforms to become legal in the province. The agency added it will take action against operators that don't comply but didn't provide specific details regarding what those penalties might be. Ontario's fledgling legal sports-betting industry opened fully April 4. But operators that ha