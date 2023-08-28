CP NewsAlert: Herdman steps down as Canada head coach, takes TFC job

The Canadian Press

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane scored twice in the Bundesliga on Sunday as Bayern Munich eased to a 3-1 win over Augsburg in their Bavarian derby. A penalty and first-time strike took Kane’s league tally to three goals in two games since his summer switch from Tottenham, though otherwise it was a relatively inconspicuous performance from the England captain. The visitors made a good start to keep Bayern in check as the home team looked short of ideas and energy. But two mistakes led to two first-half