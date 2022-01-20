'Heartbreaking tragedy:' Four people found dead in blizzard in Manitoba near border

·2 min read

WINNIPEG — The bodies of four people, including an infant and a teen, were found in Manitoba near the United States border in what Mounties believe was a failed crossing attempt during a blizzard.

“It is an absolute and heartbreaking tragedy," RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy told a news conference Thursday.

It's believed they died from exposure, she said.

MacLatchy said U.S. authorities notified RCMP on Wednesday about a different group of people who had been apprehended after crossing into the United States from near the town of Emerson, Man.

That group had items for an infant but no baby was with them. It led authorities to believe a child and others may be missing, RCMP said.

Mounties immediately began a search. MacLatchy said it covered difficult terrain with deep and drifting snow. Officers used all-terrain vehicles to get around because it was "virtually impassable."

Officers located three bodies together — a man, a woman and a baby — just 10 metres from the border. The search continued and a teen boy was found a short distance away.

A search for possible survivors or additional victims continued Wednesday night and officers were still patrolling the area Thursday, RCMP said. No one else was found.

"We are very concerned that this attempted crossing may have been facilitated in some way and that these individuals, including an infant, were left on their own in the middle of a blizzard when the weather hovered around -35 C with the wind," MacLatchy said.

“These victims faced not only the cold weather but also endless fields, large snowdrifts and complete darkness.”

MacLatchy said others are often involved in arranging to bring people across the border, which is criminal and extremely dangerous. In the past it has been more common to see crossings north from the U.S. into Canada, she added.

Border crossings into Canada on foot increased in 2016 following the election of former U.S. president Donald Trump.

That December, two men lost their fingers to severe frostbite after getting caught in a blizzard while walking from the U.S. into Manitoba. A few months later, a woman died of hypothermia near the border on the American side.

Mounties warned that people should not attempt to cross the border outside a checkpoint, in either direction, because it can be deadly.

"Do not listen to anyone who tells you they can get you to your destination safely. They cannot," MacLatchy said.

The RCMP said it is working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2022.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

