Firefighter in Northwest Territories dies battling wildfire near home community

FORT LIARD, N.W.T. — A firefighter has died while battling a wildfire near his home community in the Northwest Territories, marking the second time in only a few days a Canadian firefighter was killed on the job during a record-setting national wildfire season

The territorial government issued a statement saying the firefighter from Fort Liard, a hamlet north of the British Columbia boundary, died from an injury sustained while battling a nearby blaze on Saturday afternoon.

Wildfire Information Officer Jessica Davey-Quantick said the firefighter was involved in combatting a fire that started July 7 in the Fort Liard District and is currently about 26 kilometres southeast of the hamlet.

She said no other information about the firefighter will be provided until family members have been notified. The RCMP and Coroner’s Office have been contacted, the territory noted.

The fire, which is listed on the territory's wildfire update website as being caused by lightning and about 0.1 square kilometres in size, is not currently a threat to Fort Liard.

"I want to send my deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy," Shane Thompson, the territory's environment minister and the area's legislature member, said in a tweet Sunday.

"Firefighters across the territory have my utmost respect for their continued efforts to protect our homes and our communities while facing such extreme conditions."

Thompson also called the tragedy "an unimaginable loss" for the people who knew the firefighter, as well as "a tremendous loss for the community."

The firefighter's death comes just three days after another Canadian was killed while battling wildfires. Devyn Gale died Thursday after a tree fell on her near Revelstoke, B.C.

RCMP have said the 19-year-old's team lost contact with her before finding her. Her death is now under investigation by police, the BC Coroners Service, WorkSafeBC, and the BC Wildfire Service, Mounties said.

The Northwest Territories wildfire agency said there were 89 active wildfires burning across the territory as of Saturday night.

This year so far, over 8,000 square kilometres in the territory have burned. Across Canada, figures from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre shows more than 100,000 square kilometres have been scorched this season, an area roughly the size of Lake Ontario, Lake Erie and Lake Michigan combined.

Davey-Quantick said there's a lot of sharing of firefighters between provinces and territories in a typical season, but this year has been different because so many fires have been burning across Canada.

"Most of our crews are predominantly local. A lot of them are actually fighting fires outside their own communities," Davey-Quantick said, noting the territory provides a lot of training.

"There's a huge amount of respect for firefighters because we know they're protecting our communities, and they're protecting and keeping us safe."

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said on Twitter that the death "will be felt by the firefighting community in the Northwest Territories, and across Canada."

"We must never forget the service and sacrifice of our first responders," the tweet read.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2023.

The Canadian Press