CP NewsAlert: Fire confirmed on car ferry between P.E.I. and N.S.

WOOD ISLANDS, P.E.I. — An official with Bay Ferries Ltd. says there is a fire aboard a ferry that runs between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Rhonda Latter, the company's director of corporate services, says the fire is aboard the MV Holiday Island.

The vessel typically runs between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S.

A tweet from the Prince Edward Island RCMP says the force is assisting with an "incident offshore" near the Wood Islands ferry terminal, and it asks the public to avoid the area to allow first responders to act.

More coming.

The Canadian Press