Homes washed away by Fiona in N.L. as storm wreaks havoc across Atlantic region

·6 min read

SYDNEY, N.S. — Post-tropical storm Fiona, one of the strongest storms to ever strike Eastern Canada, left a trail of destruction in its wake early Saturday before lingering over western Newfoundland, where a record-breaking storm surge destroyed several homes.

Police said they had reports of two people in Port aux Basques, N.L., being swept out of residences that collapsed into the sea as Fiona hit. RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland said one woman was rescued by local residents and is believed to be fine after receiving medical attention.

"We have a report about another woman who was believed to be swept out into the ocean as her residence was damaged as well — apparently swept out from the basement," Garland said. "We haven't been able to verify a status on that woman." She said storm conditions are too dangerous to conduct a search.

Towns in Cape Breton and on Newfoundland's southwestern coast declared states of emergency as post-tropical storm Fiona continued to lash the region Saturday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government "stands ready" to support the provinces with additional resources, after he chaired a meeting of the Incident Response Group on Hurricane Fiona.

Rene Roy, editor of the weekly newspaper in Port aux Basques, said he saw evidence that nine homes, including a two-storey apartment building, were washed out to sea by a massive storm surge and wind-driven waves that soared about 25 metres into the air. "There are homes gone. There are homes in the street," Roy said.

Brian Button, the mayor of Port aux Basques, pleaded with residents not to roam around and urged those at risk to seek higher ground, noting some houses had already been washed away.

“So anybody that’s being told to leave their homes, you need to leave,” Button said during a Facebook Live broadcast. “There are no ifs, ands or buts, you need to leave.”

Fiona was churning out hurricane-force winds at about 150 kilometres per hour when it made landfall between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. in eastern Nova Scotia, between Canso and Guysborough. The brawny storm knocked out power to more than 500,000 homes and businesses across the Maritimes.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre in Dartmouth, N.S., said Fiona set an unofficial record for the lowest-ever barometric pressure for a tropical storm making landfall in Canada. The recorded pressure at Hart Island was 931.6 millibars.

"The pressure of a storm is a very good indication of its intensity — how strong and intense the winds will be," said meteorologist Ian Hubbard. "The deeper the pressure, the more intense it's going to be."

Bob Robichaud, warning preparedness meteorologist with the hurricane centre, said during a press conference the hardest hit areas of southwestern Newfoundland lay in the path of the strongest winds on the edge of the storm.

"The same winds that went through Cape Breton in the early hours of this morning are now going through the Port aux Basques area. That, coupled with the fact that they're wide open to the incoming surf and storm surge, that's why you're seeing what you're seeing there now," Robichaud said.

Other Nova Scotian officials described the breathtaking impacts of the storm that brought flying debris, snapped power poles and trees across roadways and cut power to three-quarters of Nova Scotians as of Saturday afternoon.

In Halifax, 160 people were evacuated from two apartment buildings that were severely damaged, including one with a collapsed roof.

Premier Tim Houston said the province has requested military and disaster assistance from the federal government and support from Ontario through a mutual aide agreement, he said. The province is urgently working to get power, phone and internet service back up and running, he said.

The Halifax Stanfield International Airport reported a gust of 109 km/h at 3 a.m., and a gust hit 135 km/h at the mouth of Halifax Harbour. As well, a gust reached 161 km/h over Beaver Island, N.S., which is along the province's eastern shore. In Sydney, N.S., gusts hit 141 km/h at 3 a.m. local time, causing severe damage to some homes.

"We've had several structural failures," said Christina Lamey, a spokeswoman for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, adding no one was hurt. She said it was unclear how many homes had been damaged, but there were reports of collapsed walls and missing roofs.

Several dozen people in Sydney were forced to move into a shelter set up inside a downtown hockey arena.

Arlene and Robert Grafilo fled to Centre 200 with their children after a massive tree fell on their duplex apartment, trapping them in their basement unit.

“We heard a lot of noise outside and then we realized that there are a lot of cracks in the house and we looked outside and saw the tree had fallen,” said Arlene Grafilo, 43, as her children — ages 3 and 10 — played in a waiting area set up by the Red Cross.

“We were trapped and we couldn’t open the doors and the windows, so that’s when we decided to call 911. The children were scared,” she said, adding firefighters eventually rescued them.

Conditions weren't much better in P.E.I., where officials recorded wind gusts of up to 110 km/h around 2:30 p.m. local time.

That was down from levels of up to 170 km/h recorded earlier in the day, and Premier Dennis King said the island was also hit by two-metre storm surges as well as widespread flooding and downed power lines, leaving about 95 per cent of provincial residents in the dark.

King praised Islanders for heeding warnings to stay indoors, noting authorities have received no reports of injuries.

But while he said it's still too early to fully gauge the extent of damage across the Island, he said early indications already make it clear that Fiona dealt an unprecedented blow to the province.

"It seems that few communities, large of small, have been spared," King said at an afternoon news conference.

In Charlottetown, where the city urged residents to stay off the streets, Fiona left a trail of debris, downed power lines and uprooted and splintered trees in its wake. Gas pumps were pulled from foundations, power lines twisted and fallen and mailboxes blown over.

Lena Caseley, a Charlottetown resident who has been living in the Parkdale neighbourhood since 1993, said she’s never seen anything that compares with the Fiona’s fury and destruction.

On Saturday afternoon, Caseley surveyed the damage on her street. “It’s going to be a long time recovering from this,” she said.

Steve Clements, who spent the night at Jack Blanchard Hall, one of Charlottetown’s temporary shelters, said he was thankful to be “out of the elements." He said it was loud and hard to sleep, but "it's better than the alternative. It’s better than being out.”

Meanwhile, parts of eastern Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island have recorded 75 to 150 millimetres of rainfall. Final totals have yet to be tallied.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2022.

— With files from Michael MacDonald in Halifax, Hina Alam in Charlottetown, Sidhartha Banerjee in Montreal and Amy Smart in Vancouver.

Michael Tutton, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • This Newfoundland town is bracing for Fiona — and it still hasn't recovered from its last storm

    Houses dot the shoreline in clusters, just a hair's width from where the waves lap the shore. On Thursday afternoon, they're shrouded in fog nearly as thick as the tension in the air. Hurricane Fiona, the massive hurricane hurtling toward Port aux Basques, is the talk of the town. Two men in a truck stop to laugh off the weather warnings. They're used to wind that fast, they say cheerfully. Another man nervously shrugs outside his seaside home. It could be bad, he says with a pause, as though ac

  • Reaction to destruction caused by post-tropical storm Fiona across the East Coast

    HALIFAX — Post-tropical storm Fiona knocked out power to more than 500,000 customers in the Maritimes and forced towns in Cape Breton and on Newfoundland's southwestern coast to declare states of emergency on Saturday. Officials in Port aux Basques, N.L., say homes were washed into the sea. Here is some of the reaction: Rene Roy, editor of the weekly newspaper in Port aux Basques: "Lower Water Street is devastated with damage .... There are homes gone. There are homes in the street .... The RCMP

  • Storm Fiona cuts power to over 500 000 homes on Canada's east coast

    After battering the Caribbean, hurricane Fiona was downgraded to a storm and it made landfall on Canada's east coast early Saturday morning bringing down electricity pylons and damaging homes. View on euronews

  • Hurricane Fiona hurtles through Bermuda; Atlantic Canada braces for 'historic storm'

    The Canadian Hurricane Centre called Hurricane Fiona a "historic storm for eastern Canada" and a "potential landmark weather event."

  • Step Inside Molly Sims’s Fully Customized Hamptons Beach House

    The actor and her husband, Netflix executive Scott Stuber, built a modern twist on a classic shingle-style home Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Adam Levine claims that ‘no hot chicks’ listen to metal music in alleged leaked texts

    Singer has denied having affair with Instagram model but admitted to ‘crossing the line’

  • Hurricane Fiona Brings Rough Surf and Wind to Cape Cod's Ballston Beach

    Post-Tropical Cyclone Fiona brought rough surf and wind to Cape Cod on Saturday, September 24, as the storm battered Atlantic Canada.Video filmed by Keeler Near shows the conditions at Ballston Beach in Truro, Massachusetts, on Saturday afternoon.The parking lots at Ballston Beach and Longnook were closed from Friday to Monday due to storm conditions, Truro officials said.The storm was downgraded from a hurricane late on Friday but was still producing “hurricane-force winds, storm surge, and heavy rains” in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said. Credit: Keeler Near via Storyful

  • Adam Levine’s resurfaced comments about cheating and monogamy

    The Maroon 5 singer has denied accusations that he had an affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh

  • 'This is going to be a bad one': Newfoundland's hardy fishermen, not usually ruffled, wait in fear for Fiona

    Andy Francis points to the sky, where low-lying clouds race north. "See how fast they're going?" he asks. That means bad wind just behind them, quickly approaching, he explains. Francis, like so many Newfoundlanders along the island's southwestern shore, comes from a long line of fishermen — known collectively as the Port aux Basques' local meteorologists. They're used to high winds and stomach-churning waves. But what's on the way has most of them squinting in worry at the sea and sky Friday mo

  • Hurricane Fiona: Canada hit by 'historic, extreme event'

    Fiona - which was downgraded from a hurricane - has left extensive flooding across two provinces.

  • Storm Fiona ravages Canada's east coast causing 'terrifying' destruction

    STEPHENVILLE, Newfoundland (Reuters) -Powerful storm Fiona ripped into eastern Canada on Saturday with hurricane-force winds, forcing evacuations, knocking down trees and powerlines, and reducing many homes on the coast to "just a pile of rubble in the ocean." The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the center of the storm, downgraded to Post-Tropical Cyclone Fiona, was now in the Gulf of St. Lawrence after racing through Nova Scotia. After taking its toll on Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island (PEI), the storm battered Newfoundland and Eastern Quebec, but is now likely to weaken, the NHC said.

  • Winds starting to abate in parts of N.B. as Fiona sweeps through Atlantic Canada

    The storm may be moving away from New Brunswick, but there are still a couple of hours of wild winds to come. CBC Meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said northeast portions of the Maritimes should still see heavy winds Saturday afternoon. While he is reporting wind gusts of 70 km/h in the Moncton area, and along the Acadian Peninsula, Snoddon said the winds should calm as the evening approaches. "We're going to be seeing just improvements in the forecast, improvements in the conditions here, hour-by-hou

  • Where can you get sandbags in South Florida to protect your home from a storm flood?

    Do you need sandbags to help you prepare your home for the possible arrival of winds and rain from Hurricane Ian?

  • Over 7,000 without power as Hurricane Fiona moves toward P.E.I.

    CBC News has special coverage of the arrival of Hurricane Fiona on CBC Radio One with updates every hour, on the hour, including CBC P.E.I.'s Wayne Thibodeau through the night. We will also have digital updates throughout the weekend. A special extended version of Atlantic Tonight on Saturday at 7 p.m. AT and Sunday at 6 p.m. will include complete coverage of Hurricane Fiona and the aftermath from around the region. Thousands of Maritime Electric customers are without power in P.E.I. as Hurrican

  • 'Total devastation' as Port aux Basques declares state of emergency due to post-tropical storm Fiona

    Communities in southwestern Newfoundland are grappling with significant damage, including lost homes, flooding and road washouts due to post-tropical storm Fiona. Everything east of town hall in Port aux Basques is under an emergency evacuation order as the town is pounded by severe winds and storm surge. "What's actually happening here is total devastation," said Mayor Brian Button. On Friday, the town had recommended that some residents in homes near the coast evacuate. On Saturday morning, th

  • She Wanted An Abortion. Now The Embryo Is Suing Her Doctors

    The 'wrongful death' suit could usher in a new threat for abortion providers and women nationwide

  • Buffalo Bills lose starting safety Micah Hyde to season-ending neck injury

    Buffalo Bills starting safety Micah Hyde has a season-ending neck injury, leaving the team without a team leader and one of their best defenders.

  • Minnie Driver joins The Witcher -verse in pivotal role that starts with Blood Origin

    Gay nerds can rejoice.

  • Everything Announced at Netflix’s Tudum Event

    Netflix’s Tudum global fan event launched its second edition on Saturday, showing off dozens of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform. After garnering more than 25 million viewers last year, the 2022 event is promising even more Netflix news. See the list of Netflix’s announcements below: *A “Stranger Things” season 4 blooper […]

  • Will the Keys have to prepare for a storm? What about evacuations? What we know so far

    While all eyes are on a depression that has Florida in the storm cone, Keys officials declared a “State of Local Emergency” Friday afternoon after Gov. Ron DeSantis included Monroe on his list of 24 counties under a state of emergency.