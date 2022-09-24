Fiona makes landfall in Nova Scotia as post-tropical storm

HALIFAX — Post-tropical storm Fiona has arrived in Nova Scotia, with the U.S. National Hurricane Center saying the centre made landfall on the Canso Peninsula near Hart Island and Guysborough.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre tweeted early Saturday that Fiona is the lowest pressured land falling storm on record in Canada.

In its early Saturday morning update, the centre said Fiona is expected to pass through Cape Breton in the morning, and then reach the Quebec Lower North Shore and Southeastern Labrador by late evening.

The storm has knocked out power to more than 500,000 customers in the Maritimes, with most of the damage reported in eastern Nova Scotia, across P.E.I. and Cape Breton. As of 6 a.m. local time, Maritime Electric was reporting outages affecting 82,213 customers, out of the 86,000 served by the utility company. Nova Scotia Power reported 376,939 customers were in the dark, and NB Power reported 47,017 were without electricity.

The centre says hurricane force wind gusts have already been recorded over eastern mainland Nova Scotia, Cape Breton, Prince Edward Island, Îles-de-la-Madeleine, and southwestern Newfoundland, and tropical storm force winds will spread into eastern Quebec, and southeastern Labrador Saturday.

The storm, characterized as "historic'' in its scope by meteorologists, is also forecasted to bring between 100 to 200 millimetres of rain across much of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, with more than 200 millimetres expected to fall in areas closer to the storm's path.

As much as 120 millimetres of rainfall has already been reported at weather stations over eastern Nova Scotia.

Storm surge warnings are in effect for most of the Gulf of St. Lawrence, southwestern Newfoundland, eastern Nova Scotia and the East Coast of New Brunswick, with waves possibly surpassing 12 metres in eastern portions of the Gulf of St. Lawrence and Cabot Strait.

Coastal flooding remains a threat for parts of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island including the Northumberland Strait, the Gulf of St. Lawrence region including Iles-de-la-Madeleine and eastern New Brunswick, southwest Newfoundland, St. Lawrence Estuary and the Quebec Lower North Shore.

Hurricane and tropical storm warnings are in effect for most areas, along with wind and rainfall warnings from the Atlantic Storm Prediction Centre.

The Canadian Press