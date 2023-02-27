CP NewsAlert: Einarson wins 4th straight Canadian women's curling title
Kerri Einarson's Team Canada crew has won its fourth consecutive Canadian women's curling championship. Einarson, from Gimli, Manitoba, defeated Jennifer Jones of Winnipeg 10-4 in tonight's final in Kamloops, B.C. Einarson had beat Northern Ontario in a semifinal earlier in the day to reach the all-Manitoba showdown. Jones was trying to become the first woman to win seven Canadian women's curling titles.
More coming.
The Canadian Press