Officer dies tragically while on duty in Saskatchewan: RCMP

REGINA — RCMP in Saskatchewan say an officer died tragically while on duty early this morning.

Police say in a news release that the death is related to an investigation in the communities of Wolseley and Francis, east of Regina.

An earlier statement from RCMP says two people were arrested following a serious crash and there was a large police presence in the area.

Mounties say they will provide further details at a news conference in Regina later this afternoon.

A councillor in Wolseley says the area in the centre of his town remains blocked off.

Tim Taylor says he heard sirens at 8 a.m. and there have been many officers in the community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2021.

The Canadian Press