David Eby to be declared B.C. NDP leader on Friday, says party

VICTORIA — David Eby will officially be declared the leader of the B.C. New Democratic Party on Friday, clearing the way for him to be sworn in as premier.

A statement from the party's chief electoral officer Elizabeth Cull says after the executive's decision last night to disqualify the only other candidate, Anjali Appadurai, she will declare Eby the new leader.

Premier John Horgan had said he would leave in December, but Cull says she can adjust the leadership election date as there is only one candidate.

Cheers and clapping were heard from inside the NDP morning caucus meeting while Eby spoke to the caucus virtually.

Ravi Kahlon, Eby's campaign co-chairman, told the media afterwards that the party has been through a difficult process but is united behind Eby.

Appadurai was disqualified after a report by Cull found she "engaged in serious improper conduct" by working with third parties, including the environmental group Dogwood B.C., for membership drives on her behalf.

Cull also concluded that Dogwood solicited "fraudulent memberships" by encouraging members of other political parties to join the B.C's New Democrats so they could vote in the race.

Appadurai and Dogwood deny any rules were broken.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2022.

The Canadian Press