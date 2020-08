Longtime Winnipeg Jets star Dale Hawerchuk dies after cancer battle

Dale Hawerchuk, a hockey phenom who became the face of the Winnipeg Jets en route to the Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 57 after a battle with stomach cancer.

The Jets and Ontario Hockey League's Barrie Colts, a team Hawerchuk coached, confirmed the death on Twitter on Tuesday.

"After an incredibly brave and difficult battle with cancer, our dad has passed away. My family is so proud of him and the way he fought. #HawerchukStrong," Eric Hawerchuk, one of Dale and wife Crystal's three children, wrote on Twitter.

A teenage star, Hawerchuk was drafted first overall by the Jets in 1981. He went on to play nine seasons in Winnipeg and five in Buffalo before finishing up his distinguished 16-year NHL career with stints in St. Louis and Philadelphia.

Hawerchuk recorded 518 goals and 1,409 points in 1,188 regular-season games (he added 30 more goals and 99 assists in 97 playoff games).

"A low-maintenance superstar," said Craig Heisinger, Winnipeg's senior vice-president and director of hockey operations.

At five foot 11 and 190 pounds, Hawerchuk wasn't blessed with size or blistering speed. But the five-time all-star had a knack of getting to loose pucks and then creating something out of nothing. Hawerchuk could breeze past opponents and knew what to do when he neared the goal.

"Dale Hawerchuk put Winnipeg and the Jets on the map the day he arrived in our city in 1981, and his love for our community and Hall of Fame career will keep it there for many generations to come," the Jets said in a statement. "Dale had a relationship with our fans unlike any player in the history of our franchise.

"Whether at home or on the world stage, 'Ducky' was embraced by so many, so often because of his humility and the grace by which he always carried himself."

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister added: "All Jets fans mourn the loss of one of the NHL's all time greatest players."

Former Jets star Teemu Selanne said he had a chance to talk to Hawerchuk on Monday and say goodbye.

"What an incredible human being," Selanne tweeted.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman called Hawerchuk "one of the most decorated players in our game's history."

In September 2019, Hawerchuk took a leave of absence from coaching the Colts to undergo chemotherapy treatment.

"For some reason the Lord put me in this kind of fight and I'm ready to fight it," he told TSN in October 2019. "I want to live to tell the story."

Eric Hawerchuk said in July on Twitter that the cancer had returned after his dad completed chemotherapy in April.

Dale Hawerchuk, the longest-serving coach in Colts history, was going into his 10th season behind Barrie's bench. He had led the Colts to the playoffs in six of his nine previous seasons.

At Barrie, Hawerchuk coached the likes of Aaron Ekblad, Mark Scheifele, Tanner Pearson and Ryan Suzuki.

Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson, a former Colt, paid tribute to Hawerchuk hours before his team's playoff game against the Dallas Stars in Edmonton.

"Rest In Peace Dale, was an honour to play for you," Andersson said.

The NHL held a moment of silence for Hawerchuk before Tuesday's opening playoff game between the Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers in Toronto.

Born April 4, 1963, in Toronto, Hawerchuk grew up in nearby Oshawa, getting his first pair of skates at age two and playing competitively at four. As a peewee, he broke Guy Lafleur's record by scoring all eight goals in an 8-1 victory in the final of a tournament in Montreal.

At 15, he was offered a tryout by the Oshawa Generals. He ended up playing instead for the Oshawa Legionaires in the Metro Jr. B Hockey League in 1978-79.

Some 23 years later, he remembered his Oshawa days during his 2001 induction speech at the Hockey Hall of Fame.

"I started my career just down the road in Oshawa here, maybe a 45-minute drive — well maybe a little further now with the traffic," he said. "I had many dreams and aspirations to make the National Hockey League. And I was very fortunate I got to live those dreams for 16 years in the National Hockey League."

"I enjoyed every city and organization I played in," he added.

Hawerchuk was highly touted coming into junior and was drafted sixth overall by the Cornwall Royals, who then played in the Quebec league but took part in the Ontario draft.

