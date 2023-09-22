Police injured in 'moments of chaos': Coquitlam, B.C. mayor

COQUITLAM, B.C. — Police officers have been injured amid what the mayor of Coquitlam, B.C., says were moments of chaos in his city's downtown core.

Richard Stewart couldn't share details of the officers' injuries, but said he had been briefed on the situation along with Premier David Eby and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth.

“This kind of stuff is extremely troubling,” Stewart said.

Eby said there had been a critical incident involving RCMP in the Metro Vancouver suburb.

"And as soon as we can share more information, we will, but (the) public is not at further risk at this time," Eby told reporters at a question-and-answer session after he spoke to an annual convention of local politicians.

Coquitlam Mounties announced shortly after 11 a.m. Friday that an area several blocks long in a business and residential district of the city had been closed off due to an ongoing police incident.

Yan Wang manages a dental office near the area that was cordoned off, and said police asked them to shut the office and stay away for the rest of Friday and Saturday.

