Canucks sign star centre Elias Pettersson to eight-year contract extension

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks and star centre Elias Petterson have agreed to an eight-year contract extension.

Terms of the deal, which kicks in next season, were not disclosed. Multiple media reports indicate the extension is worth an average annual value of US$11.6 million.

Petterson's current contract has a cap hit of $7.35 million and expires after this season.

The 25-year-old from Sundsvall, Sweden, has 29 goals and 46 assists in 62 games this season, good for second on the team in points behind J.T. Miller.

Drafted fifth overall by the Canucks in 2017, Pettersson has totalled 165 goals and 233 assists over 387 games.

After injuring his wrist during the 2021-22 season, Pettersson came on strong in 2022-23 withhis first 100-point season, producing 39 goals and 63 assists in 80 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press