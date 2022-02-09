Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia.

Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal.

Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang.

Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time medallist Charles Hamelin, 37, and Pascal Dion, 27, both failed to make it beyond the semifinals.

Dubois crashed in his semifinal, but advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized.

It was a crowded 10-person field, meaning six lined up on the start and the other four were in back.

Dubois settled into second early in the race and stayed there, battling to hold off Elistratov in the final laps and kicking his blade forward at the finish.

Hamelin had hoped to add a sixth medal in his final individual Olympic event, but did not advance to the final.

Canadians Alyson Charles and Courtney Sarault advanced past the first round of the women's 1,000, while fellow skater Kim Boutin was eliminated in heartbreaking fashion.

The 27-year-old from Sherbrooke was leading her heat when she slipped and fell only metres from the finish line. Boutin won her fourth medal, a bronze, in the 500 event on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.

The Canadian Press