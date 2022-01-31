Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's tested positive for COVID-19

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19, days after revealing he was isolating after one of his three children contracted the virus.

"I’m feeling fine — and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines," he said on Twitter Monday after revealing he tested positive in the morning.

"Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted."

Trudeau is fully vaccinated and received his booster shot at a local Ottawa pharmacy in early January.

Last Thursday, Trudeau said he was going into isolation for five days after finding out the previous evening he had been in contact with someone who tested positive.

On Friday, he told The Canadian Press in an interview that it was because one of his three children had tested positive for COVID-19.

Trudeau was set to deliver remarks and take questions from the media Monday morning through a remote news conference and also participate in question period through video conference.

Monday is the first day that members of Parliament are returning to the House of Commons after the winter holiday break.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2022.

The Canadian Press