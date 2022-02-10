Canada's Eliot Grondin wins silver in men's snowboard cross

·1 min read

ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Canada's Eliot Grondin has brought home a silver medal.

Grondin finished second in men's snowboard cross at the Beijing Olympics, coming 0.02 seconds behind Austria's Alessandro Hämmerle in a photo finish.

Italy's Omar Visintin came in third.

Grondin of Sainte-Marie, Que., had the fastest time in seeding. The final run was the first race he didn't lead the entire time.

Kevin Hill of Vernon, B.C., and Liam Moffatt of Londonderry, N.S., were both eliminated in the 1/8 final.

The 35-year-old Hill suggested after the race that this would be his final Olympics after competing in three Games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2022.

The Canadian Press

