Canada's 2023 federal budget coming March 28: Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

·2 min read

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says she will table the 2023 federal budget on March 28.

The Canadian economy is expected to slow significantly this year and potentially enter a recession as high interest rates squeeze the budgets for individuals and businesses alike.

Freeland has stressed that the Liberal government is focused on fiscal restraint, so as to not work against the Bank of Canada's efforts to tame inflation.

"One of my principal responsibilities is not to pour fuel on the flames of inflation," Freeland said in a news conference on Wednesday in Mississauga, Ont.

"Fiscal responsibility is really important and I'm very conscious we're putting this budget together at a time of meaningful fiscal constraint."

The Bank of Canada has raised interest rates aggressively over the last year, bringing its key interest rate to 4.5 per cent, the highest it's been since 2007.

Economists stress it's important that fiscal policy doesn't stimulate demand in the economy at a time when the central ban is trying to slow it down.

The Liberal government has also been facing mounting pressure to rein in spending after years of deficits that have increased the country's pre-existing debt.

The 2022 fall economic statement indicated Ottawa plans to introduce more measures to support Canada's green transition and stay competitive with the United States on clean technology.

"We really believe as a government that there is a historic window right now that is open for Canada to building the industrial Canadian economy of the 21st century," Freeland said Wednesday.

Robert Asselin, senior vice-president of policy at the Business Council of Canada, said Canada needs to do better at a time of fierce global competition.

"It requires a targeted response and measures that will boost our productivity and ensure long-term economic growth," Asselin said in a statement.

"This policy work will take more than one budget, but there is urgency to get going."

Health-care spending is likely to be another key element in the budget, as the federal government has tabled 10-year deals with most provinces already.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2023.

Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • CERAWEEK-Renewable energy investors squeezed by higher interest rates, costs

    Corporations and investors have been pouring money into renewable energy projects, seeing an opportunity to grasp the Holy Grail of socially conscious investing: do good while doing well. But sharply higher interest rates have further stressed a model strained by soaring prices for steel and silicon, vital for wind turbines and solar panels. Higher costs have buyers and sellers of renewable power projects recalculating potential returns, hampering fundraising and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

  • Canada govt to present 2023-24 budget on March 28, finance minister says

    Canada's federal government will present its budget for fiscal year 2023-24 on March 28, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday. "Our government is focused on the clean Canadian economy of this century and to make life more affordable for Canadians," Freeland said in a brief statement in parliament to announce the budget date. She said earlier this week that she was preparing a budget with fiscal constraint in mind with a goal to avoid fueling inflation.

  • Credit Suisse says Swiss financial regulator ended review of remarks made by Chairman

    Credit Suisse said late on Friday that it has been informed by the Swiss financial regulator that it has concluded its review regarding remarks made by Chairman Axel Lehmann on the bank's outflows in December. "FINMA does not see any reason to open a regulatory proceeding," Credit Suisse said in a statement released after market close in Zurich. "The review by FINMA has therefore been concluded."

  • Airports gear up for passenger surge as spring break tests their capacity

    MONTREAL — Airports and airlines are preparing for a surge in passengers ahead of spring break after a year where the industry has struggled at peak times. As March break kicks off in Ontario this weekend, travellers hope to avoid a repeat of the snaking lines, lost luggage and hundreds of thousands of flight cancellations that beset them last summer and during the winter holidays. March is busy for the airline industry as provincial spring breaks fall throughout the month. Severe staffing short

  • Biden on jobs: The growing labor force 'pleases me most'

    The labor force participation rate moved to 62.5% in February, up from 62.4% in January.

  • Theater price hikes ‘could force some people to sit on their couch instead', analyst says

    Macquarie Group Senior Analyst Chad Beynon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the expectations for Sunday’s nights Oscars, the box office’s struggles to reach pre-pandemic levels, top theater picks for 2023, and the outlook for the film industry.

  • Judge allows Google antitrust case to move ahead in Virginia

    FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A judge has rejected a request from Google to transfer a federal antitrust lawsuit against it from Virginia to New York. The ruling Friday from U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema is a victory for the Justice Department and several states, including Virginia, that sued Google earlier this year and wanted to keep the case in the commonwealth. The lawsuit alleges that Google holds a virtual monopoly in online advertising that works to the detriment of consumers. The compla

  • Stocks fall on worries about banks, pain of higher rates

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling Friday as worries flare about the banking system and the painful effects of high interest rates meant to drive down inflation. The S&P 500 was 0.7% lower in midday trading. It's heading for its worst week since September even though a highly anticipated report on Friday showed pay raises for workers are slowing and other signals Wall Street wants to see of cooling pressure on inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 159 points, or 0.5%, at 32,095, a

  • Walmart+ vs. Amazon Prime: ‘Convenience is something consumers value,’ analyst says

    TD Cowen Senior Research Analyst Oliver Chen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Walmart’s battle with Amazon and how the rail giant is aiming to attract customers to its online subscription service Walmart+, consumer trends, and the outlook for Amazon as it pushes brick-and-mortar strategy.

  • Donald Trump rape accuser E. Jean Carroll can share his infamous Access Hollywood tape to support her defamation claim, judge rules

    E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit trial against Trump is set to begin on April 10 in New York City.

  • Silicon Valley Bank seized by FDIC as depositors pull cash

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation seized the assets of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday, marking the largest bank failure since Washington Mutual during the height of the 2008 financial crisis. The bank failed after depositors — mostly technology workers and venture capital-backed companies — began withdrawing their money creating a run on the bank. Silicon Valley was heavily exposed to tech industry and there is little chance of contagion in the banking sector as there was

  • Ohtani's Classic debut | FastCast

    In this edition of FastCast, Shohei Ohtani dominates in his World Baseball Classic debut, plus Nolan Arenado belts a grand slam for Team USA

  • How the fall of Nicola Sturgeon played a part in whether Prince Edward was given the Duke of Edinburgh title

    It was just a few days before Prince Edward was due to marry Sophie Rhys-Jones at Windsor Castle in 1999 when his father Prince Philip unexpectedly popped in for a cup of tea.

  • Xi awarded 3rd term as China's president, extending rule

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping was awarded a third five-year term as the nation's president Friday, putting him on track to stay in power for life at a time of severe economic challenges and rising tensions with the U.S. and others. The endorsement of Xi's appointment by the ceremonial National People's Congress was a foregone conclusion for a leader who has sidelined potential rivals and filled the top ranks of the ruling Communist Party with his supporters since taking power in 2012. Xi, 69, had himself named to a third five-year term as party general secretary in October, breaking with a tradition under which Chinese leaders handed over power once a decade.

  • Biden, EU leader to discuss proposal on electric vehicles

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are set to outline a plan Friday that the White House hopes will turn the page on a spat between the U.S. and European Union over electric vehicle tax credits. Biden and von der Leyen are expected to agree to open negotiations between the U.S. and the EU on a deal that could boost the use of European minerals critical in the production of electric vehicle batteries that are eligible for U.S. tax credits

  • Canada's jobs engine slows its growth in Feb, but wages reaccelerate

    Average wage growth accelerated to 5.4 per cent, after two months of pulling back below five per cent.

  • Karine Jean-Pierre Is Asked If Fox News Is A News Organization. Hilarity Ensues.

    The White House press secretary shared a light moment with MSNBC's Alex Wagner in discussing whether Fox News is a news organization.

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell Expertly Calls Out Rep. Jim Jordan’s Jan. 6 Hypocrisy

    During a discussion about subpoena compliance, the Democratic congressman pointed out that Jordan previously ignored the ones issued to him.

  • Trump cannot exclude 'Access Hollywood' tape from rape accuser's trial

    A U.S. judge on Friday rejected Donald Trump's effort to exclude an "Access Hollywood" tape of him making vulgar comments about women from a defamation lawsuit by the writer E. Jean Carroll, who says the former president raped her in the mid-1990s. Carroll sought to introduce an excerpt from the tape, which was recorded in 2005 and where Trump boasted about forcing himself on women, as evidence that Trump had a propensity for sexual assaults comparable to hers. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said that while propensity evidence is ordinarily not admissible, a reasonable jury could find that Trump admitted in the tape "that he in fact has had contact with women's genitalia in the past without their consent, or that he has attempted to do so."

  • Wagner Group mercenaries are being butchered in Ukraine, but US intel expects them to keep stirring up trouble elsewhere on Russia's behalf

    The Wagner Group has been accused of carrying out various atrocities and human rights violations in Mali, Libya, and the Central African Republic.