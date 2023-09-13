CP NewsAlert: BC United MLA Bruce Banman defects to provincial Conservatives

VICTORIA — A member of the Opposition BC United caucus has crossed the floor to join British Columbia's Conservatives.

Bruce Banman, the MLA for Abbotsford South, says he is proud to join his friend B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad in the provincial legislature.

In a statement, BC United Leader Kevin Falcon says Banman's move to the Conservatives is not entirely unexpected but it betrays his constituents who elected him to serve as part of the BC United team.

More coming.

The Canadian Press