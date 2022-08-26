Alouettes suspend fullback Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation

·1 min read

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.

Provincial police Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said the 30-year-old Normand was arrested after a search at his home by police investigators on the morning of Aug. 19.

Normand was in the lineup for Montreal's 29-28 win over visiting Hamilton on Aug. 20.

Normand, a former teacher, faces two charges of luring a child under 18, including one count of luring a child under 16, or who the accused believed was under 16 at the time of the offence. Bilodeau said both offences involve a single victim.

Court records show he appeared in court in Granby, Que., on Thursday.

There’s no evidence that Normand met the alleged victim after he attempted to lure her, Bilodeau said, adding that investigators "confirmed that there would have been no other events where the victim and the accused would have been together except at school last year."

While she said the investigation has only identified one victim, police are asking members of the public who have information about the alleged events, or other possible victims, to come forward.

The offences are alleged to have occurred Aug. 9, 2022.

A seven-year veteran in the CFL, Normand is currently in his third season with Montreal.

Since 2015, Normand has worked in the off-season as a school teacher.

Two years ago, according the Montreal Alouettes' website, he started teaching social studies at Monseigneur-Euclide-Théberge High School, his alma mater, in Marieville, Que.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • WNBA playoffs 2022: What to know about Aces-Storm, Sky-Sun semifinal matchups, injuries, schedule, favorites

    A look at the semifinal matchups and all the details you need to know before tipoff of the two best-of-five series on Sunday.

  • Blue Bombers top Stampeders 31-29 in tightly-contested historic win

    WINNIPEG — Mike O’Shea was glad the Blue Bombers provided fans with an exciting see-saw battle against the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday, especially when it was Winnipeg who came away with a historic 31-29 victory. The Bombers (10-1) became the first team in CFL history to record 400 home victories (Calgary sits at 399). They did it in front of 30,062 fans at IG Field, who were also treated to some highlights by the Stampeders. “I would say it's probably not a classic in terms of when the coach

  • Elks look to end 12-game home losing streak in rematch with Redblacks

    EDMONTON — It was October of 2019 when the Edmonton Elks last won a home game. Donald Trump was president of the United States. Joker was at the top of the box office. Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” ruled the charts. But, if there was a game that you would bet on the Elks to break their 12-game losing streak at Commonwealth Stadium, it would be this Saturday’s date with the Ottawa Redblacks. The Elks (3-7) are coming off a 30-12 beating of the Redblacks last week in the nation’s capital, a game which saw

  • Lawsuits accuse George Foreman of sexually assaulting 2 teenage girls in 70s

    Both women said they met Foreman before they were 10 years old.

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • By design, Nazem Kadri's Stanley Cup celebration will star the Muslim community in London, Ont.

    Nazem Kadri will walk through the doors of the London Muslim Mosque in southwestern Ontario with the Stanley Cup this weekend as part of a hometown celebration the 31-year-old NHL star wanted by design. Kadri, the only son of five children born in London to Lebanese parents, is believed to be the first Muslim player to win an NHL championship. It happened in June, when his then team, the Colorado Avalanche, beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the playoffs in June. After a long career with

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith in letter

    NDP MP Peter Julian is seeking further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada by way of a letter issued to the organization’s president and CEO, Scott Smith. The letter, provided to The Canadian Press, comes following new information Julian had been informed of by a former board member — who opted to remain anonymous — regarding perks and luxurious accommodations provided to board members. “Thousands of dollars that are being spent on board meetings, on luxury suites, on the rings th

  • Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin among CP Women's Open qualifiers

    OTTAWA — Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin of Vancouver earned one of four spots into this week's 2022 CP Women's Open with a steady round of golf in Monday's final qualifier at the Marshes Golf Club. Lin, the youngest player to ever qualify for the prestigious Canadian tournament, shot a 2-over-par 74, two shots behind top qualifiers Michelle Liu of Vancouver and Gianna Clemente of Estero, Fla. Vanessa Zhang of Vancouver was one shot back. The final qualifier consisted of 22 golfers playing one round wi