Alleged Chinese spy who worked for Hydro-Québec granted bail ahead of trial

·2 min read

LONGUEUIL, Que. — A former employee of Quebec's power utility who is charged with spying on behalf of China was granted bail Monday while he awaits trial.

Yuesheng Wang, 35, is the first person to be charged with economic espionage under Canada's Security of Information Act. He also faces three charges under the Criminal Code: fraudulently using a computer, fraudulently obtaining a trade secret and breach of trust.

Federal prosecutors opposed his release because they thought he was a flight risk, but Quebec court Judge Marco LaBrie said Monday there was no evidence presented that Wang had attempted to flee the country after the accused was suspended and ultimately fired from Hydro-Québec.

Wang, a Chinese national on a work visa for his job with Hydro-Québec, denied the charges while on the stand last week and said he wanted to remain in Canada to clear his name. He had been under RCMP surveillance for more than a month before his Nov. 14 arrest.

As conditions of his release, Wang must surrender his Chinese passport, carry a cellphone at all times so police can use GPS to geolocate him, and put up his two properties as a guarantee. Wang must also check in at RCMP headquarters weekly and is forbidden from contacting the Chinese government — except to seek assistance with his case, and only after the contact is approved by his lawyer.

Wang, who researched battery materials, is alleged to have given information about the electrical utility to a Chinese university and Chinese research centres, and to have transferred confidential documents and unauthorized photos to his personal email address.

Testifying in his own defence, Wang categorically denied all the allegations.

Federal prosecutor Marc Cigana told reporters Monday that Wang took the unusual step of testifying during a bail hearing. Cigana called the judge's ruling Monday "legally sound."

"The judge believed yes there was a flight risk but that risk was manageable, and he was able to manage it by imposing those conditions," Cigana said.

"I respect the judge's decision and I hope that Mr. Wang will also."

Defence lawyer Gary Martin said he accepted with humility the judge's decision. "There's still a lot of work to be done, many things that are still coming from the Crown," Martin said. "I'm sure there's more reports, more evidence, more surveillance tapes. We'll have to work with that and get this case ready for a trial."

Wang's girlfriend, Yunfeng Zheng, put up $1,000 as part of his bail conditions. "Personally, I don't think he'll run away … I trust him very much," Zheng told reporters.

He will remain detained until a notary draws up a court-ordered mortgage for his properties. The case will return to court on Dec. 13.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2022.

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Alleged Chinese spy in Hydro-Québec case released on bail

    A former Hydro-Québec employee charged with spying for China was released on bail Monday. Yuesheng Wang, 35, was arrested by the RCMP on Nov. 14 and has been in custody since. Federal prosecutors had opposed his release, saying they considered Wang a flight risk. Wang had argued he was committed to staying in Quebec to clear his name and restore his reputation. The judge said he was satisfied with the $200,000 in financial guarantees put forward by the accused. Wang will also have to turn in his

  • Researcher accused of spying for China granted bail in Canada

    MONTREAL (Reuters) -A researcher charged with espionage in Canada for allegedly trying to steal trade secrets to benefit China was granted bail on Monday by a Canadian judge, according to representatives for both the defense and prosecutors. Yuesheng Wang, 35, who worked as a battery materials researcher for Hydro-Quebec - Canada's largest electricity producer - was arrested earlier this month and is facing four charges, including fraud, for obtaining trade secrets, and breach of trust by public officers. Wang's attorney Gary Martin said he was satisfied with the judge's decision to grant his client bail.

  • China's Xi faces threat from public anger over 'zero COVID'

    Barely a month after granting himself new powers as China’s potential leader for life, Xi Jinping is facing a wave of public anger of the kind not seen for decades, sparked by his “zero COVID” strategy that will soon enter its fourth year. Demonstrators poured into the streets over the weekend in cities including Shanghai and Beijing, criticizing the policy, confronting police — and even calling for Xi to step down. On Monday, demonstrators gathered in the semi-autonomous southern city of Hong Kong, where the pro-democracy movement was all but snuffed out by a harsh crackdown following monthslong demonstrations that began in 2019.

  • Why Is This Tub One of the Vatican’s Most Valuable Pieces of Art?

    Russell Mountford / Alamy Stock PhotoWhen you think of the priceless treasures at the Vatican Museum you probably think of the artwork: Michelangelo’s Last Judgment and the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel; the Pieta in Saint Peter’s; the ancient and renaissance artwork in the Museums; or even the priceless manuscripts and precious coins hidden away in the libraries. If you’re like me, you probably don’t jump to toilette furniture. All the same, one of the most valuable items in Rome is a bathtub t

  • C$ hits one-week low as China protests rattle investors

    The Canadian dollar weakened to a one-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as anti-lockdown protests in China weighed on investor sentiment and data showed Canada's current account balance swinging to a deficit. Stocks and the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, suffered a broad sell-off as rare protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID-19 curbs hit growth expectations in the world's second-largest economy. U.S. crude prices fell 2.6% to $74.31 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.6% lower at 1.3458 to the greenback, or 74.31 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since Nov. 21 at 1.3473.

  • How the World Cup is fueling China's big protests against Beijing's 'zero COVID' lockdowns

    How the World Cup is fueling China's big protests against Beijing's 'zero COVID' lockdowns

  • Having scored at the World Cup, Canadian men now look to get one final result

    UMM ŞALĀL ‘ALĪ, Qatar — Canadian defender Alistair Johnston knew something good was coming when he saw Tajon Buchanan launch his cross into the Croatian penalty box. "We have a saying — we like to call it a 'goal ball,'" said Johnston, a CF Montreal fullback/wingback who can deliver a fine cross in his own right. "As soon as it leaves your foot, as the guy who's put in the cross, you just know that ball's got goal written all over it. As soon as it left his foot, I said that in my head — goal ba

  • Our US$10 trillion global energy bill dwarfs what’s needed to limit global heating

    We can be much better at exploiting finance and economics to tackle climate change.

  • George Takei addresses William Shatner’s claim that he uses his name for publicity

    ‘I don’t need him for publicity so I’m not going to play his game by talking about him’

  • Kim Jong Un's daughter appears in public for second time - raising speculation of a successor in the making

    State media outlet KCNA reported that Mr Kim and his daughter found the crowd "filled with boundless passion and happiness" as they expressed "the highest glory and ardent reverence for him". Mr Kim was quoted as saying: "It is the truth taught by history that only when we become the strongest - not the weak - in the present world where the strength in showdown just decides victory, can we defend the present and future of the country and nation". KCNA said that the workers "hardened their resolve" to carry out the task, "burning their hearts with a single mind to repay the privileges and trust shown by him at any cost".

  • Letter from Holy Roman Emperor written in secret code finally cracked after 5 centuries to reveal he was worried about being assassinated

    French researchers have decoded a mysterious letter penned in 1547 by the Holy Roman Emperor Charles V. It gives a rare insight into European history.

  • China virus protests hit Hong Kong after mainland rallies

    HONG KONG (AP) — Students in Hong Kong chanted “oppose dictatorship” in a protest against China’s COVID rules Monday after demonstrators on the mainland issued an unprecedented call for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades. Rallies against China's unusually strict anti-virus measures spread to several cities over the weekend, and authorities eased some regulations, apparently as part of an attempt to quell that public anger. Bu

  • China vows more 'friendly consensus' amid Vatican complaints

    Beijing and the Vatican are once again tangling over the prickly issue of appointing Chinese bishops. After complaints from the Vatican that Beijing was violating a 2018 interim accord, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Monday said the country is willing to expand the “friendly consensus” achieved with the Vatican over bishop nominations.

  • Three Israeli soldiers detained for suspected revenge attack on Palestinians

    Three Israeli soldiers were detained on Monday, the military said, after allegedly hurling an improvised bomb at Palestinians near the West Bank city of Bethlehem as revenge for the seizing of the body of a teenager last week. On Wednesday, in the occupied West Bank, which has seen an intensification of violence since March, Palestinian gunmen seized the body of an Israeli Druze high-schooler from a hospital in the town of Jenin where he had been taken after a car accident, according to the Israeli Defence Forces. The gunmen did not announce their motivation, but Palestinians demonstrated in Jenin the same day, demanding the release of remains of their relatives which they said Israel was holding.

  • DUI suspected after car hits fence, then two trees in overnight accident in Roy, killing 1

    The driver was arrested on suspicion of a DUI.

  • King Charles 'saving Duchess of Edinburgh title for Princess Charlotte'

    The King plans to make Princess Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh instead of giving the title to the Earl of Wessex, according to reports.

  • Each Sunday roast could contain 230,000 particles of microplastics, scientists warn

    Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic less than 5mm in size, which scientists believe can harm wildlife – and may pose health risks to humans.

  • Tracy Moore shares 'rant' after 'unsolicited' comments about fixing her appearance

    The "Cityline" host shared a video addressing comments about "fixing" her face.

  • Why the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the L.A. Rams should be a cautionary tale

    The Chiefs and Rams are living different lives since their respective Super Bowl appearances. That should be a warning (or at least a reminder) for KC.

  • The EU wants to cap Russian oil around $65 a barrel, but Ukraine President Zelenskyy is pushing for it to be as low as $30

    "We would like the sanctions to be very effective in this fight, so that the limit is at the level of $30-$40, so Russia feels them," Zelenskyy said.