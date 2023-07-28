CP NewsAlert: Akwesasne police say body found was man linked to migrant deaths probe

MONTREAL — Police in Akwesasne say a body found this month in the St. Lawrence River is that of a man connected to the investigation into the deaths of eight migrants.

Police say the coroner's office has identified the dead man as Casey Oakes, 30, who had been missing since March.

His boat had been found near the bodies of eight migrants who died while trying to cross illegally into the United States.

More coming.

The Canadian Press