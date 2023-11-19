The Cozy and Stylish Turtleneck Sweater That Has Over 6,200 Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale at Amazon for Black Friday

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

There’s nothing better than slipping on a cozy sweater that looks stylish yet feels like wearing a blanket. If you’re looking for one that checks all the boxes, you have to consider this ultra-popular Lillusory turtleneck that’s on sale for Black Friday.

Amazon is dropping Black Friday deals early with discounts on literally everything, including pretty fashion picks like Lillusory’s Oversized Turtleneck Sweater. The knit top has earned more than 6,200 five-star ratings from shoppers who say the sweater is comfortable, stylish, and gets them “tons of compliments.” And right now, it’s on double discount with a hidden coupon ahead of Black Friday.

Amazon

$40 at Amazon

The relaxed sweater is made with thick, high-quality materials that reviewers can’t stop talking about. Made with a blend of viscose, polyamide, and polyester, the sweater material has a soft texture that isn’t itchy and washes well. Plus, there’s a bit of weight to it that’ll keep you warm without making you sweat this season.

The sweater is designed with an oversized fit and features a large turtleneck, cinched sleeves, and a high-low hemline. The ribbed knit detailing also gives the sweater an elevated appearance. It’s no wonder one shopper said it “looks much more expensive than it is.” The luxe-looking sweater is perfect for chilly, casual days, however, many Amazon shoppers have also worn it to dinner shows, work, church, Thanksgiving get-togethers, and holiday parties.

A reviewer who calls the Lillusory turtleneck “the perfect sweater” also wrote, “[It’s the] best sweater I’ve ever purchased” and that “the quality is outstanding.” They even said, “[I] love it so much, I want one in every color!”

It’s a good thing the stylish pick comes in 37 gorgeous styles and hues. There are neutral options for year-round wear and deeper, autumnal options for the season like brown, dark green, nutmeg, khaki, and orange.

Ready to get cozy? Snap up the Lillusory turtleneck sweater while it’s on sale for $40 at Amazon. Plus, score more Black Friday sweater deals on top-rated picks below.

