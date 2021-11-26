Cozy Up With These Black Friday Weighted Blanket Deals

Bianca Rodriguez
·2 min read
Cozy Up With These Black Friday Weighted Blanket Deals


"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

While the holiday shopping season might seem a bit away, some of your favorite retailers like Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart, and others have already started celebrating this year's with tons of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. So, if a weighted blanket has held a spot on your wish list for some time now, scooping one up this holiday shopping season is a must.

Known for their ability to reduce anxiety levels and provide relaxation, weighted blankets offer a lot more benefits than your average throw blanket. When shopping for one this season, be sure to keep in mind that most manufacturers recommend choosing a blanket that's roughly within the 7-12% range of your body weight. Also, avoid purchasing oversized blankets as you'll want the weight of the blanket to be disturbed evenly.

Ahead see which weighted blankets our favorite stores markdown this year.

SHOP ALL BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Our Favorite Black Friday 2021 Weighted Blankets Deals

Gravity

  • Take 30% off site-wide with the code BLACKFRIDAY30.

Casper

Nordstrom

Amazon

Wayfair

Bed Bath and Beyond

Walmart

More Black Friday Savings

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories