Cozy Up With These Black Friday Weighted Blanket Deals
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."
While the holiday shopping season might seem a bit away, some of your favorite retailers like Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart, and others have already started celebrating this year's with tons of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. So, if a weighted blanket has held a spot on your wish list for some time now, scooping one up this holiday shopping season is a must.
Known for their ability to reduce anxiety levels and provide relaxation, weighted blankets offer a lot more benefits than your average throw blanket. When shopping for one this season, be sure to keep in mind that most manufacturers recommend choosing a blanket that's roughly within the 7-12% range of your body weight. Also, avoid purchasing oversized blankets as you'll want the weight of the blanket to be disturbed evenly.
Ahead see which weighted blankets our favorite stores markdown this year.
Our Favorite Black Friday 2021 Weighted Blankets Deals
Gravity
Take 30% off site-wide with the code BLACKFRIDAY30.
Casper
Take 20% off Casper's 20 lb. Weighted Blanket.
Take 20% off Casper's 15 lb. Weighted Blanket.
Take 20% off Casper's 10 lb. Weighted Blanket.
Nordstrom
Take 20% off Dream Weighted Wearable Blanket
Amazon
Take 18% off Weighted Blanket, 15 lb.
Take 56% off Weighted Blanket, 10 lb.
Take 20% off Hypnoser Weighted Blanket Twin Size, 15 lb.
Wayfair
Take 66% off Bryshon Premium Anti-Anxiety Cotton 15 lb. Weighted Blanket
Take 68% off Idlewild Weighted Cotton Blanket
Take 63% off Sydnee Weighted Anti-Anxiety Blanket
Take 60% off Eliana 20 lb. Weighted Blanket
Bed Bath and Beyond
Take 20% off Therapedic Reversible 20 lb. Small Weighted Blanket
Take 50% off Sherpa 15 lb. Weighted Blanket in White/Natural
Take 20% off Beautyrest Deluxe Cotton 18 lb. Weighted Throw Blanket
Walmart
Take 14% off NEX 100% Natural Cotton Luxury Weighted Throw Blanket, 15 lbs
Take 40% off Zeny Weighted Blanket 20 lbs
Take 34% off Costway Crystal Cotton Weighted King Size Blanket
More Black Friday Savings
The Best Black Friday Deals on Cooking & Cleaning Appliances
You Might Also Like